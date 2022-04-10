Press Democrat baseball rankings: Cardinal Newman stays at No. 1; Petaluma leapfrogs Windsor with 3-0 week

The second week of top-10 rankings for Sonoma County high school baseball teams:

1. Cardinal Newman (12-1)

Last week: No. 1, beat No. 8 Maria Carrillo 8-5 and 3-0. Have won 11 straight heading into the Boras Classic next week. Atop the NBL-Oak standings at 4-0.

Next up: vs. Sacred Heart Cathedral, Monday, 10 a.m.

2. Casa Grande (11-4)

Last week: No. 2, beat Deer Valley 5-3.

Next up: at Napa, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

3. Petaluma (8-5)

Last week: No. 4, beat No. 9 Sonoma Valley 6-1, Justin-Siena 3-1 and Vacaville 11-0. Currently in first place in the Vine Valley Athletic League at 5-0, two games ahead of Napa and No. 9 Sonoma Valley.

Next up: at Vintage, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

4. Windsor (11-3)

Last week: No. 3, split with then-No. 7 Rancho Cotate, 1-0 loss and a 2-0 win.

Next up: at No. 5 Ukiah, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

5. Ukiah (12-3)

Last week: No. 5, swept No. 10 Montgomery 4-3 and 18-5. Have won six straight.

Next up: vs. No. 4 Windsor, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

6. Rancho Cotate (8-7)

Last week: No. 7, split with No. 3 Windsor, 1-0 win and a 2-0 loss, and beat Napa 8-7.

Next up: vs. No. 8 Maria Carrillo, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

7. West County (10-5)

Last week: No. 6, swept St. Vincent 11-3 and 11-4. Have won four straight and holds a two-game lead atop the NBL-Redwood standings.

Next up: at No. 10 Montgomery, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

8. Maria Carrillo (5-9-1)

Last week: No. 8, swept by No. 1 Cardinal Newman 8-5 and 3-0.

Next up: at No. 6 Rancho Cotate, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

9. Sonoma Valley (6-8)

Last week: No. 9, lost to No. 3 Petaluma 6-1 and Napa 4-2. Have dropped three in a row after winning four straight. Tied for second in the VVAL.

Next up: at Justin-Siena, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

10. Montgomery (6-10)

Last week: No. 10, swept by No. 5 Ukiah 4-3 and 18-5. Have dropped five straight, all against teams in the top five.

Next up: vs. No. 7 West County, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

On the bubble

Healdsburg (10-5)

St. Vincent (7-6)

Cardinal Newman and Casa Grande remain in the top spots for the second straight week and Petaluma leapfrogs Windsor after a 3-0 week paired with the Jaguars’ loss to Rancho Cotate.

The resumes of the top four make it difficult for Ukiah to break in, but the Wildcats have a huge series against Windsor this week which could result in some more movement in the NBL-Oak standings and in our rankings.

West County drops to No. 7 through no fault of its own. Rancho Cotate’s win over Windsor, and competitive loss a few days later, give it the edge for No. 6.

Spots No. 8-10 remain the same after some tough losses to some good teams. Healdsburg and St. Vincent are still in lockstep for next in.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.