Press Democrat baseball rankings: Streaking Petaluma jumps to No. 2 with sweep of Casa Grande

1.Cardinal Newman (16-2)

Last week: No. 1, swept then-No. 5 Ukiah 3-2 and 8-1. Hold a two-game lead atop the North Bay League-Oak. Ranked No. 24 in the state by CalHi Sports.

Next up: at No. 7 Rancho Cotate, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

2. Petaluma (12-5)

Last week: No. 2, beat El Cerrito 10-0, Napa 10-2 and then-No. 2 Casa Grande 4-2. Have won seven straight and are undefeated atop the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Next up: vs. Santa Rosa, Monday, 4 p.m.

3. Casa Grande (14-6)

Last week: No. 3, beat American Canyon 12-1, lost to then-No. 3 Petaluma 4-2.

Next up: at Justin-Siena, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

4. Windsor (15-4)

Last week: No. 4, swept then-No. 8 Maria Carrillo 2-0 and 12-3 and beat No. 10 Healdsburg 11-4. Second in the NBL-Oak. Have won five of past six.

Next up: vs. Montgomery, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

5. Ukiah (13-6)

Last week: No. 5, swept by No. 1 Cardinal Newman 3-2 and 8-1.

Next up: at No. 8 Maria Carrillo, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

6. West County (14-5)

Last week: No. 7, swept Piner 7-0 and 9-2. Have won seven straight and are undefeated with a two-game lead atop the NBL-Redwood.

Next up: vs. No. 10 Healdsburg, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

7. Rancho Cotate (10-9)

Last week: No, 6, split with then-unranked Montgomery, lost 7-6 and won 1-0.

Next up: at Montgomery, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

8. Maria Carrillo (6-12-1)

Last week: No. 8, swept by No. 4 Windsor 2-0 and 12-3.

Next up: vs. No. 5 Ukiah, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

9. Sonoma Valley (7-11)

Last week: No. 9, beat American Canyon 9-1 to snap a six-game skid. Was set to play Albany on Saturday night.

Next up: vs. Vintage, Monday, 7 p.m.

10. Healdsburg (13-7)

Last week: No. 10, beat Santa Rosa 3-2, lost to Branson 5-1 and No. 4 Windsor 11-4.

Next up: at No. 6 West County, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

On the bubble

Montgomery (7-12)

St. Vincent (9-8)

There would be no letdown spot for the top-ranked Cardinals as they came back from the Boras Classic with a two-game sweep of Ukiah to tighten their grasp on the top spot in the NBL-Oak. Ukiah gave them a scare on Tuesday but the Cardinals returned to form for a big win on Friday.

The big mover of the week is Petaluma, which flips spots with Casa Grande after taking down the Gauchos 4-2 on Saturday to extend their winning and complete the regular season sweep.

The success of the top three makes it tough for Windsor and Ukiah to jump in the mix. They’ll stay put this week.

West County is another riser this week. It’s established itself as the class of the NBL-Redwood, but has a big series coming up against second-place Healdsburg, which could decide the league title. It helps its cause that Rancho Cotate lost to Montgomery this week.

