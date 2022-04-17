Press Democrat baseball rankings: Top spots remain the same; Healdsburg jumps into top 10

1. Cardinal Newman (14-2)

Last week: No. 1; went 2-1 in Boras Classic with wins over Sacred Heart Cathedral (5-1) and Mountain View (8-0). Lost 11-4 to Archbishop Mitty in semifinals to snap 13-game win streak. Final game was rained out. Ranked No. 14 in the state by CalHi Sports.

Next up: at No. 5 Ukiah, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

2. Casa Grande (13-5)

Last week: No. 2; rallied for 10-9 win over Napa, beat No. 9 Sonoma Valley 11-1. Fell to Vintage 8-7 on Saturday night.

Next up: at American Canyon, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

3. Petaluma (9-5)

Last week: No. 3; rallied for 4-2 win over Vintage. Had game against Rodriguez-Fairfield postponed due to rain.

Next up: at El Cerrito, Monday, 4 p.m.

4. Windsor (12-4)

Last week: No. 4; split with No. 5 Ukiah, won 5-3 and lost 4-0.

Next up: vs. No. 8 Maria Carrillo, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

5. Ukiah (13-4)

Last week: No. 5; split with No. 4 Windsor, lost 5-3 and won 4-0. Currently in second in the North Bay League-Oak behind Cardinal Newman.

Next up: vs. No. 1 Cardinal Newman, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

6. Rancho Cotate (9-8)

Last week: No. 6; split with No. 8 Maria Carrillo, won 2-0 and lost 1-0.

Next up: at Montgomery, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

7. West County (12-5)

Last week: No. 7; beat then-No. 10 Montgomery 6-4. On a five-game winning streak and holds top spot in the North Bay League-Redwood.

Next up: at Piner, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

8. Maria Carrillo (6-10-1)

Last week: No. 8; split with No. 6 Rancho Cotate, lost 2-0 and won 1-0.

Next up: at No. 4 Windsor, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

9. Sonoma Valley (6-10)

Last week: No. 9; lost to Justin-Siena 8-3 and No. 2 Casa Grande 11-1. Played Vacaville late Saturday night.

Next up: vs. Vintage, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

10. Healdsburg (12-5)

Last week: Unranked; beat Santa Rosa 6-1. Second in the NBL-Redwood standings at 5-2 and has allowed just four runs over current four-game winning streak.

Next up: vs. Branson-Ross, Friday, 7 p.m.

On the bubble

Montgomery (6-10)

St. Vincent (7-6)

Cardinal Newman remains No. 1 despite taking their first loss in over a month at the Boras Classic. The Cardinals hold the top spot in the NBL-Oak at 4-0 and have a huge two-game series against second-place Ukiah coming up this week.

Despite the split and a better overall record, Ukiah remains behind Windsor due to strength of schedule. The Jaguars’ wins over Petaluma and Tamalpais give them the edge. A Ukiah win over Cardinal Newman would go a long way in next week’s rankings.

Spots No. 4-9 also remain the same but West County and Rancho Cotate are nearly a toss-up for the No. 6 spot. The Cougars’ win over Casa Grande gives them the edge for now.

Healdsburg joins the top 10 for the first time this season after a string of impressive wins over the last week. Jayson Licea tossed a no-hitter against Piner at the end of last week and Ayden Herguth nearly did the same against Sonoma Academy the next day. Their upcoming week is relatively quiet, but the Greyhounds have some big tests coming against Windsor (April 23) followed by a two-game series with West County that could decide the Redwood title.

