Press Democrat boys basketball player of the year: Montgomery’s Caden DeVries

Few, if any, players in the area were quite as dominant as Montgomery’s Caden DeVries this past season.

Whether he was hitting dagger threes, throwing down dunks or taking over games down the stretch, DeVries did it all for the Vikings and was their senior leader in one of their best seasons in recent years.

The undisputed MVP of the North Bay League Oak division averaged nearly 20 points per game for the 28-win Vikings, the runners-up in the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs.

For his incredible finale to his prep career as captain of the area’s top team, DeVries is The Press Democrat’s boys basketball player of the year for the 2023-24 season.

“My whole life has been put into this, so it’s showing that it's finally paying off,” DeVries said of the award. “After all these years of not getting a ton of recognition, to get something like this it means a lot to see that it was all worth it.”

On the season — his fourth on varsity and third as a starter — DeVries averaged 19.2 points, 6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 84% from the free-throw line. He also crossed the 1,000-point mark for his varsity career late in the season.

As a team, the Vikings went 28-5 overall, were regular-season co-champions of the NBL-Oak with Cardinal Newman and champions of the NBL-Oak Tournament after beating Newman 53-41 in the title game. They earned the No. 1 seed for the NCS Division 2 playoffs and made it to the championship game, where they fell to No. 6 seed Benicia.

While their season ended in their NorCal playoff opener the following week, it was one of the most successful campaigns for Montgomery in years. It was their first appearance in an NCS title game since 2015 and the 28 wins matched the total of the 2010-11 team that won the last NCS title in school history.

“It was a good season to end on with a good record,” DeVries said. “I wish we would have gotten the NCS pennant — bummed about that — but just as a team, playing with those guys I’ve played with my whole life, that was really cool to be successful with them. And I was happy about hitting 1,000 points in my career in those last couple games.

DeVries has aspirations of playing in college but is still weighing his options. Both of his parents played basketball at the Master’s University in Santa Clarita and DeVries would love to follow in their footsteps, but he’s also considering playing at Santa Rosa Junior College with hopes of improving his skill and raising his profile as a recruit.

No matter where DeVries ends up, his legacy at Montgomery is secured. He joins a long lineage of Vikings stars who will be remembered fondly for years to come.

“Looking back on it, I couldn’t ask for much else in my career,” DeVries said. “I’m pretty happy with where I went with it.”

