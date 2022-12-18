Press Democrat boys basketball rankings: Cardinal Newman, Windsor debut at the top

We wanted local teams to get a few games under their belts before we put out our first basketball rankings of the year.

With the season about a month old, here’s what we can say for sure: there are a lot of good boys basketball teams in Sonoma County this year.

Picking out our initial top five was not an easy task, and even now we feel that every week could see movement at all five spots, especially once league play gets rolling in January.

1. Cardinal Newman (10-0)

Last week: 1-0, beat No. 4 Montgomery 66-46

Next up: at No. 5 Analy (9-2), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

2. Windsor (7-4)

Last week: 3-0, beat Washington-San Francisco 64-39, Casa Grande 76-56 and Urban-San Francisco 63-26

Next up: vs. Roseland University Prep (0-8), Tuesday, 3 p.m., Windsor Holiday Shootout

3. Montgomery (7-3)

Last week: 2-2, beat Petaluma 51-48 (OT) and Casa Grande 69-34. Lost to No. 1 Cardinal Newman 66-46 and Urban-San Francisco 41-37.

Next up: vs. Folsom (7-0), Dec. 26, Bombauer Tournament at Marin Catholic

4. Piner (9-1)

Last week: 2-0, beat Healdsburg 69-49 and Rancho Cotate 77-45

Next up: at Santa Rosa (5-4), Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

5. Analy (9-2)

Last week: 4-1, beat Sonoma Valley 63-49, Maria Carrillo 67-38, Petaluma 59-43 and Washington-San Francisco 63-54; lost to Urban-San Francisco 70-56.

Next up: vs. No. 1 Cardinal Newman (10-0), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

On the bubble

Ukiah (11-1)

Last week: 3-0, beat Middletown 67-39, Potter Valley 94-38 and Kelseyville 68-53.

Next up: vs. Casa Grande (3-5), Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Petaluma (3-3)

Last week: 0-2, lost to Montgomery 51-48 (OT) and Analy 59-43.

Next up: at Santa Rosa (5-4), Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

Healdsburg (6-3)

Last week: 0-1, lost to No. 3 Piner 69-49.

Next up: vs. Cloverdale (7-0), Monday, 7 p.m.

Cloverdale (7-0)

Last week: 2-0, beat Roseland University Prep 73-45 and International-San Francisco 72-51.

Next up: at Healdsburg (6-3), Monday, 7 p.m.

Newman gets the top spot first, despite the protests of head coach Travis Taylor. Not even his best underselling job would unseat the Cardinals from No. 1 at this point in the year. Their 20-point win over Montgomery and gutty win over St. Francis in Rose City make them the clear-cut top team, for now.

Windsor’s case for the top spot has only gotten stronger over the last week. After starting the year 0-2, the Jaguars have rounded into form nicely. They barely lost to a very good Acalanes team, smoked two strong teams in Healdsburg and Urban and gave a Justin-Siena team that will one of the best in the North Bay this season a battle.

Montgomery, Piner and Analy round out the top five, which happens to be all NBL-Oak teams for the time being. Ukiah and Petaluma are off to strong starts and will probably find their way into the top five at some point this year.

Honestly, don’t be surprised if this list has massive changes on it every week.

