Press Democrat boys basketball rankings: Piner moves up, Ukiah enters Top 5

Cardinal Newman and Windsor solidified their current positions at the top of The Press Democrat’s rankings with strong showings last week.

The Cardinals beat a previously ranked team in Analy to open league play before blowing out Marin Catholic.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, swept their way to the title of their own Holiday Shootout Tournament, scoring quality wins over San Marin and Petaluma.

1. Cardinal Newman (12-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: 2-0, beat then-No. 5 Analy 50-41 and Marin Catholic 67-46.

Next up: vs. Eureka (5-4), Wednesday, Sonoma County Classic

2. Windsor (10-4)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: 3-0, beat Roseland University Prep 56-19, San Marin 77-66 and Petaluma 73-67 (overtime)

Next up: vs. Maria Carrillo (3-7), Friday

3. Piner (10-1)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: 1-0, beat Santa Rosa 50-30

Next up: vs. Casa Grande (3-6), Wednesday, Sonoma County Classic

4. Montgomery (7-3)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Didn’t play

Next up: vs. Folsom (9-1), Monday in the Bambauer Classic

5. Ukiah (12-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 1-0, beat Casa Grande 76-59.

Next up: vs. Petaluma (6-4), Wednesday, Sonoma County Classic

On the bubble

Analy (11-4)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: 2-2, beat Del Norte 59-41 and Healdsburg 61-55, lost to No. 1 Cardinal Newman 50-41 and Archie Williams 47-38.

Next up: at No. 3 Piner (10-1), Jan. 3

Petaluma (6-4)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 3-1

Next up: vs. No. 5 Ukiah (12-1), Wednesday, Sonoma County Classic

Healdsburg (9-5)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 2-2, beat Cloverdale 82-74 and Roseland University Prep 56-24, lost to Petaluma 51-40 and then-No. 5 Analy 61-55.

Next up: at Justin-Siena (11-1), Wednesday

Cloverdale (7-1)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 0-1, lost to Healdsburg 82-74.

Next up: Head Royce Tournament, Dec 28-30.

Newman is the clear No. 1 for now but let’s break down why Windsor holds the No. 2 spot. We’ve gotten a few questions about that since Windsor comes in at No. 6 locally in the MaxPreps computer rankings behind Newman, Piner, Ukiah, Analy and Montgomery.

MaxPreps is not a perfect system to follow, but if you’re going off their rankings, you also have to consider their strength-of-schedule ratings. As of Friday morning, the Jaguars have played a schedule with a 9.2 rating in MaxPreps, the second-highest in the county behind the Cardinals (10.2). By comparison, Piner’s is 3.6, Ukiah’s is 2.3, Analy’s is 7.4 and Montgomery’s is 8.2.

Additionally, Windsor was still adjusting to a sudden coaching change in its first two losses to Alameda and American Canyon. Even that six-point loss to Alameda isn’t looking that terrible now since the Hornets are now 5-1 with wins over James Logan (70-65), St. Mary’s-Albany (69-59) and Acalanes (70-42).

Furthermore, Windsor’s win over Urban two weeks ago carries quite a bit of weight in spite of the Blues being a Division 5 team since they beat both Montgomery and Analy in that same tournament.

Not to belabor the point, but the Jaguars’ 11-point loss to Justin-Siena also proves their talent. The Braves are 11-1, one of the best teams in the NCS, and the 11-point win is their smallest margin of victory in any of those wins this year.

Moving on, Piner does move up this week, leapfrogging Montgomery after pushing its winning streak to six games. The Vikings were idle last week and have played a tougher schedule to this point than the Prospectors, but being 10-1 and winning your past six games by an average margin of nearly 24 points shouldn’t be overlooked.

Ukiah also joins the top five for the first time this year. The Wildcats are rolling through opponents right now, posting an average margin of victory of more than 20 points. We’ll see just how well they stack up locally in the Sonoma County Classic this week.

Analy drops out of the top five mainly due to its loss to Archie Williams, a team it beat by 14 just over a week ago.

Three of our top five teams will be in action at the Sonoma County Classic, running Wednesday to Friday at Piner.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.