Press Democrat boys basketball rankings: Windsor moves up 2 spots

The North Bay League-Oak is already living up to its preseason hype.

Every night so far has provided drama. Not all of it has delivered an upset or thrilling victory, but it’s underscored what many were saying about the league coming into the year: that the league slate will be dogfight.

Cardinal Newman, Windsor, Piner and Montgomery all experienced that this week. The Vikings had to rally to beat Santa Rosa, Cardinal Newman shook off Maria Carrillo late for a victory while the Jaguars and Prospectors had to grind out wins over Analy.

The Cardinals remain at the top this week for pushing their undefeated start into the second week of January. They’re one of only a handful of teams left in state still unbeaten through at least 15 games. But they have big games coming up this week at No. 4 Piner on Thursday and at home vs. new No. 2 Windsor on Saturday.

Windsor is the big riser after a very strong 3-0 week that was highlighted by a romping of then-No. 3 Piner. It’s still early, but the Jaguars are looking as good as any team in the county right now. They’ll put their 10-game winning streak on the line next week against Montgomery on Thursday and Cardinal Newman on Saturday.

Montgomery’s 2-0 week wasn’t without drama but the Vikings survived a scare at Santa Rosa to enter their toughest stretch of the season yet with a bit of momentum. How’s this for a four-game stretch: Analy, Windsor and Piner with Cardinal Newman to open the following week.

Piner showed flashes in its loss to Newman in the Sonoma County Classic in December but its big loss to Windsor proves that, at least for now, the Prospectors have some work to do to get back in the hunt for the league title.

Despite losing to Newman, Ukiah played much better than in its lopsided loss to Piner in the Sonoma County Classic. The Wildcats are very much the team to beat in the NBL-Redwood.

