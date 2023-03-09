Press Democrat boys basketball rankings: With head-to-head edge, Windsor ends year at No. 1

What a year it was for boys basketball in Sonoma County.

Windsor and Cardinal Newman carried their football rivalry over to the hardwood and treated local fans to four exhilarating games that ultimately decided the league title.

Ukiah swept its way to the North Bay League-Redwood title, its first league title in over 30 years, while Petaluma finished out strong in the Vine Valley Athletic League and Cloverdale went a perfect 16-0 in league before making a deep run through the playoffs.

It was certainly a memorable few months. Here are the final boys basketball rankings for the 2022-23 season.

1. Windsor (23-7)

Previous ranking: 1

Since last rankings: Beat No. 4 Piner 60-58 and No. 2 Cardinal Newman 58-54 to win the NBL-Oak Tournament. Then beat Vallejo 63-49 and lost to No. 2 Cardinal Newman 57-52 in the NCS Division 2 quarterfinals.

2. Cardinal Newman (27-4)

Previous ranking: 2

Since last rankings: Beat No. 3 Montgomery 53-36 and lost to No. 1 Windsor 58-54 in the NBL-Oak Tournament. Then beat American Canyon 54-36 and No. 1 Windsor 57-52 before losing to Campolindo 68-61 in the NCS Division 2 semifinals.

3. Montgomery (20-9)

Previous ranking: 3

Since last rankings: Lost to No. 2 Cardinal Newman 53-36 in the NBL-Oak Tournament. Then beat Petaluma 47-42 and lost to Las Lomas in the NCS Division 2 quarterfinals.

4. Piner (19-9)

Previous ranking: 4

Since last rankings: Lost to No. 1 Windsor 60-58 in the NBL-Oak Tournament. Then beat Encinal 50-44 and lost to St. Patrick-St. Vincent in the NCS Division 3 quarterfinals.

5. Ukiah (24-5)

Previous ranking: 5

Since last rankings: Beat St. Vincent 63-24 and Rancho Cotate 51-39 to win the NBL-Redwood Tournament. Then lost to Alameda 62-41 in the first round of the NCS Division 2 playoffs.

On the bubble:

Petaluma (18-10)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: Beat American Canyon 53-42 and Justin-Siena 51-48 to win the VVAL Tournament. Then lost to No. 3 Montgomery 47-42 in the first round of the NCS Division 2 playoffs.

Analy (16-12)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: Beat Miramonte 59-49 and lost to Piedmont 59-38 in the NCS Division 3 quarterfinals.

Cloverdale (27-4)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: Beat Kelseyville 71-67, Clear Lake 61-38 and Fort Bragg 69-40 to go 16-0 in the NCL I. Then beat International-San Francisco 60-56 and Athenian-Danville 71-50 before losing to Urban-San Francisco 55-46 in the NCS Division 5 semifinals. Then beat West Valley-Cottonwood 74-47 before losing to University Prep 57-42 in the NorCal Division V quarterfinals.

Healdsburg (15-12)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: Lost to Rancho Cotate 48-45 in the NBL-Redwood Tournament, then lost to Fortuna 68-56 in the first round of the NCS Division 4 playoffs.

Yes, Cardinal Newman beat Windsor when it mattered most, but the top spot will remain with the Jaguars for their overall body of work this winter. The Jaguars beat the Cardinals in their first three meetings before eventually falling in the second round of the playoffs. Had the two teams split the season series, these rankings would be much more difficult, but a 3-1 head-to-head record means that Windsor earned the right to be the end-of-year No. 1.

To their credit, all four of Newman’s games against Windsor could have gone either way, and the Cardinals battled tough to eventual NCS Division 2 champion Campolindo in the playoffs. By all rights, the Cardinals had an amazing season and should be proud of what they accomplished.

Spots Nos. 3-5 remain the same from where we left things in the final regular-season rankings Feb. 7. The next team in is Petaluma, a big riser from the last rankings. They closed out the season with a massive win over Justin-Siena in the VVAL Tournament title game. The Braves went on to finish runners-up in the NCS Division 4 playoffs and in the semifinals of the NorCal Division III playoffs.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.