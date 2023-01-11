Finished 4th at the NBL-Oak championships and won six other meets.

Finished 6th at state and won NCS in Division 5. Coastal Mountain Conference champion and ran fastest three-mile time in county history (14:39) at Woodbridge.

Jude DeVries’ senior season of cross country was years in the making.

The Montgomery distance running star had begun to realize his full potential as a junior and started to believe that he could be among the state’s best.

For his high school cross country finale, he proved just that as he finished a career season with a fourth-place finish at the CIF state Division 3 championship. His time of 15 minutes, 19.5 seconds was a personal best in the 5K, the best time of any local finisher and 22nd overall in the field of nearly 1,000 other runners.

For his spectacular season and inspired finish, DeVries is the 2022 Press Democrat boys cross country runner of the year.

“It’s very special,” DeVries said of the recognition. “Coming into the season, I thought I would do pretty good, but it ended up being a lot better in some ways, growth-wise, and just realizing my appreciation for the sport.”

DeVries held himself to high standards and despite his top-five finish at state, felt he had potential for more. The week prior he had run what he considered a very disappointing race at the North Coast Section championships, but battled back through a cold and a hamstring injury to clock his PR at state.

Had he been at full health, he believed he could’ve won it all.

“The way I bounced back at state was unexpected for me with injury and sickness,” DeVries said. “I’m happy with how the season went but also kind of disappointed because I felt like I had a little more in me. Can’t regret too much; just have to move on to the next season.”

DeVries had several incredible races this year, but two stand out to him: his win at the Clovis Invitational and his sub-10 time at the Viking Opener.

At Clovis, he had been seeded into the second-best race field. He felt he belonged in the top.

“I ran with a chip on my shoulder,” he said.

And at the Vikings Opener — run over the two-mile course at Spring Lake — DeVries clocked a 9:44 to put himself at No. 2 all-time in Redwood Empire history, passing Piner legend Luis Luna (9:46).

DeVries will look to close out his high school running career this spring in track and field before heading off to run at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

“It was a good season — not how I wanted to end, but I’ll take it because it’s just the beginning of something special, I feel like,” he said. “I can’t be too disappointed about it. It was a growth season; I got to take a bigger role leading the team and I finally got to know what I run for — I run for my family, my teammates and Christ — that’s one big thing that came out of this season and I’m very happy about finding the reason why I run.”

