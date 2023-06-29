Nathan Fifer felt like he was stuck for the first month of his senior season.

The Montgomery high jumper hadn’t cleared a leap over his personal record of 6-foot-2 in his first four meets of the year. His coaches kept reminding him to be patient. He had the talent to break through.

Finally, he did, in a big way at the prestigious Stanford Invitational. Fifer shattered his PR with a jump of 6-foot-6 to place first in the elite field. That mark landed in the top five rankings in the state and propelled him onto a historic season.

In six of Fifer’s seven final meets, he cleared 6-3 or better and capped his season by clearing 6-6 again, this time to earn him a second-place finish at the CIF state championships. He’s only the second Sonoma County athlete to finish second in the event at state, the other being Santa Rosa’s Gabe Manville in 1989, according to records compiled by redwoodempirerunning.com.

For his historic accomplishment and season-long success, Fifer is the 2023 Press Democrat’s boys field athlete of the year.

After being a multi-event athlete for Montgomery his first three seasons, he turned his focused to being solely a high jumper this year. The commitment paid off.

“I felt like I started off slower, was hitting the same marks as last year but then I started to pick it up around April,” Fifer said. “I didn’t overtrain early in the season and I didn’t overtrain throughout the season – I just listened to my body and only focused on one event.”

He said that jumping 6-6 at Stanford was the turning point in his season.

“I expected to improve a lot, but I didn’t expect to be up there in the state rankings,” he said. “After Stanford, it was really cool to win it but then also be ranked in the state, pretty high up there.”

Fifer is working on joining the track team at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo for next school year, where he aims to keep jumping.

BOYS FIELD ATHLETE OF THE YEAR FINALISTS

Santiago Adan, Jr., Cardinal Newman

Jake Joerger, Jr., Cardinal Newman

Dave Baraka, Sr., Piner

Max Pedrotti-Jacobs, Jr., Petaluma

Devon Bertoli, Fr., Cardinal Newman

