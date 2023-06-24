Press Democrat boys golfer of the year: Alex LemMon had standout season for Maria Carrillo

Back in late April, Alex LemMon was in a bit of a pickle.

The Maria Carrillo senior was two-over par heading into the final nine holes of the North Bay League Oak division season finale at Windsor Golf Club. LemMon, the Pumas’ top golfer, had been gunning for the NBL Player of the Year award all season, but suddenly found himself needing a solid back nine to secure the honor.

LemMon answered the call. He eagled the par-five 10th hole, birdied the par-four 11th and finished the round with an even-par 72. LemMon finished the six-match league season with a cumulative score of three-under par, making him an easy choice for the NBL-Oak Player of the Year.

It also makes him an easy choice to be named The Press Democrat’s boys golfer of the year. LemMon finished the year with a scoring average of 71.5 in his six league matchups, nearly two strokes better than the runner-up.

“It’s very exciting,” LemMon said of the recognition. “There’s a lot of good players I played against in the high school season. To win this means a lot.”

Longtime league coaches can’t remember the last time a golfer accomplished what LemMon did in league play.

He opened the NBL season with a three-under par 60 performance at Sugarloaf Golf Course at Oakmont, then shot an even-par 72 at Bennett Valley and earned medalist honors with a two-under-par 70 at Santa Rosa Country Club. He then shot a two-over-par 74 at Fountaingrove — his only league round over par — and followed with even-par 72s at Valley of the Moon and Windsor.

“(Maria Carrillo head coach Chris Nelle) talks to a lot of us about consistency and making a lot of smart decisions on the golf course and I think that was super big for me this year,” LemMon said. “I shot a lot of rounds under par, but I think the key was making a lot of pars out there on the course. That really helped my consistency.”

LemMon closed out his season with a six-over-par 78 at the North Coast Section Division 1 Championship at Foxtail North in Rohnert Park, which had hosted an NCAA Division II Regional qualifier days prior.

LemMon will be playing at the Division II level next year for Chico State. He was originally committed to Holy Names University, but the school announced in the fall that it was shuttering its sports programs.

“Super fortunate to be able to commit there,” LemMon said of Chico State. “With Holy Names, I got the news last November and by February of this year I was able to commit to Chico.”

