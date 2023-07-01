Jude DeVries holds himself and his running to a high standard. It’s a byproduct of his vast improvement over the last few years.

The Montgomery senior distance runner closed out his prep career with a historic track season, an impressive encore to his final cross country season in the fall.

DeVries, who was named The Press Democrat’s 2022 Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year, set school records in the 1,600 and 3,200 this spring with times that are among the best ever in Redwood Empire history, according to records compiled by redwoodempirerunning.com.

While he feels he came up short of his lofty personal goals, DeVries’ senior season was objectively one for the record books and for that, The Press Democrat is naming him the 2023 Boys Runner of the Year for this past track and field season.

“It means a lot because I felt like there were a lot of really great runners this year,” DeVries said about the recognition. “I feel like a lot of other people could have got this honor, so it means a lot.”

DeVries ran two historically great times in the 1,600 and 3,200, his primary events. In the former he clocked 4 minutes, 15.69 seconds at the North Coast Section Redwood Empire Meet and in the latter event a time of 9:08.05 at the Dublin Distance Fiesta.

His 1,600 time is the 14th best all-time in area history and while his 3,200 is the fourth-best ever, DeVries felt like he could’ve run even faster if a few setbacks hadn’t kept him from reaching his full potential. Hampered by a few nagging injuries late in the season, he came up just short of qualifying for the CIF state championships.

“It definitely wasn’t the season that I wanted, but I think it was probably my best season overall,” DeVries said. “When you start getting better every single year, you start setting higher goals for yourself and I didn’t really feel like I reached the goals that I wanted.”

He continued: “I was disappointed, but at the end of the day I got so much better, I was a better teammate, overall I was a better runner and a better person. I think disappointment is not a bad thing. It’s just, ‘Alright, how can I grow and how can I accomplish more at the next level?’”

DeVries will have his chance to continue his progression at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he’ll be running for the cross country and track and field teams.

“I think the coaches will get me right, get me to be a better runner and teach me how to race better,” he said. “I’m going to run against the best athletes in the nation and that's what makes me so happy. It makes me happy that I’m not going to be the best runner on the team. I like going to practice and trying to be the best, trying to beat the runners faster than me.

“I think I’m in for a good ride at Cal Poly with the mindset I have and the urge to be great.”

