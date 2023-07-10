Press Democrat boys swimmer of the year: Finn Brophy shattered Maria Carrillo records

In just two years since arriving in Santa Rosa, Finn Brophy has quickly established himself as one of the top boys swimmers of all time at Maria Carrillo.

Brophy, who grew up in Scottsdale, Arizona, had a historic junior campaign for the Pumas this past spring. He set the school record in the 100-yard freestyle, swam the second-fastest times in program history in the 50 and 200 free and was a member of the 200 free relay team that shattered an 11-year-old school record.

Brophy was the North Bay League champion in the 50 and 100 free and finished in the top 10 in the 100 and 200 free in the North Coast Section championships.

For his record-setting junior season, Brophy is The Press Democrat’s 2023 Boys Swimmer of the Year.

“I’m really honored. I think it’s really exciting, especially with this only being my second year in Santa Rosa,” he said of the recognition. “… I’m sure there’s a lot of other athletes who did better than me, but I'm really honored by this.”

Brophy’s school record in the 100 free, a time of 46.09 seconds at NCS, came almost exactly one year after his older brother Reid broke the previous school record at the same meet, a mark which had stood since 1998. Reid clocked a 46.62 in the 100 free, breaking John Smith’s record of 47.45. During his senior year, Reid also swam the third-fastest time in school history in the 50 free and set a new school record in the 200 IM.

For as good as Reid was in high school — and still is, as a member of Cornell’s swim team — Finn is already giving him a run for his money.

Finn’s time of 21.42 in the 50 free broke his brother’s time by over a second and his season-best time of 1:42.11 in the 200 free is a second off Matt Stuhr’s 2009 school record (1:41.13).

“I think this season went about as expected, except for the end — I didn’t really get the time I wanted, but that’s OK,” Finn said of this past spring. “Throughout the season I figured out a lot of technique errors I’ve been making and that helped me go a lot faster, especially for the long course season that I’m in now.”

Finn added that a few colleges have started to take interest in his talents. He’s been in contact with several coaches and mentioned Boston University, Georgetown and Washington University in St. Louis as schools he was interested in attending.

For now, Finn said he’s aiming to improve on his times during this summer’s training. He may even try to hit an Olympic trials qualifying time in the 50 free.

“My (long-course coach) has really ambitious goals for me, like making the (Olympic trials) in the 50, which is kind of daunting — but I think I can get to it at least,” he said.

