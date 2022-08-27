Press Democrat fills new position of Sports Director

The Press Democrat has promoted Corey Young to the role of Sports Director, a new position overseeing print and digital coverage of sports throughout Sonoma County and beyond.

Young is a longtime copy editor at The Press Democrat who has worked in the sports department since 2014. Before that, he was a digital producer for the newsroom, working with fellow journalists to share news on pressdemocrat.com and other platforms.

As Sports Director, he will oversee reporters Gus Morris and Kienan O’Doherty; contributing columnists C.W. Nevius and Bob Padecky; and several freelance writers who bolster The Press Democrat’s coverage.

With high school football and other fall sports beginning this month, The Press Democrat will focus on delivering high-quality journalism about the teams, athletes and issues readers care about in Sonoma County, Young said.

“I’m excited to take on this new role and work closely with our writers, our visual journalists and our production team to shine a spotlight on sports in our community,” Young said.

Richard A. Green, executive editor of The Press Democrat, said Young’s experience, knowledge of Sonoma County sports and his passion for storytelling made him the right person for this new role.

“Corey knows we have smart readers with high expectations of our sports coverage. I’m confident he’ll ensure a steady stream of insightful stories and columns that are focused on our local teams and athletes, while also providing coverage of the 49ers, Giants and Warriors,” Green said.

“Corey also grasps the importance of reaching new readers — especially young ones — in the digital space through social media. I’m so excited for Corey and impressed with his determination to elevate our sports coverage. Our readers will benefit from his leadership of this key coverage area.”

Young, 44, is a Santa Rosa native who has also worked for The Petaluma Argus-Courier and Sonoma West Times and News in Sonoma County.

He begins his new duties immediately.

Follow him on Twitter @coreyyoungpd and reach him through email at corey.young@pressdemocrat.com.

To reach The Press Democrat’s sports department, email sports@pressdemocrat.com or call 1-800-660-5056.