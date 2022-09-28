Press Democrat football rankings: No change among leaders, Analy reenters Top 5

Here is what we have planned on the prep football scene this week:

A relatively quiet Week 5 around the North Bay football scene means that the hierarchy of local powers remains much the same heading into Week 6.

Rancho Cotate, Windsor and Analy all had byes, while Cardinal Newman put up a good fight in a losing effort against a state power.

Undoubtedly the biggest result of the week was No. 4 St. Vincent’s 49-28 whooping of Montgomery, a signature win for the Mustangs in the Trent Herzog era. But how much does it increase their stock compared to our top three?

No. 1 Rancho Cotate (3-1)

Last week: No. 1, Bye

Next up: at Pleasant Valley-Chico (3-1), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 2 Cardinal Newman (3-2)

Last week: No. 2, lost to St. Mary’s-Stockton 32-18.

Next up: vs. Montgomery (2-2), Oct. 7

No. 3 Windsor (2-2)

Last week: No. 3, Bye

Next up: at Skyline-Oakland (1-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 4 St. Vincent (5-0)

Last week: No. 4, beat Montgomery 49-28.

Next up: at Piner (2-3), Oct. 7

No. 5 Analy (3-1)

Last week: Not ranked, Bye

Next up: vs. Maria Carrillo (1-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

On the bubble

Casa Grande (2-2)

Last week: No. 5, lost to Vintage 41-19 on the road

Next up: vs. Ukiah (2-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

Petaluma (4-1)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Justin-Siena 21-6.

Next up: vs. Vintage (2-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

Montgomery (2-2)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to No. 4 St. Vincent 49-28 on the road.

Next up: at No. 2 Cardinal Newman (3-2), Oct. 7

Maria Carrillo (1-3)

Last week: NR, beat San Rosa 32-12.

Next up: at No. 5 Analy (3-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

Ukiah (2-2)

Last week: Not ranked, Bye

Next up: at Casa Grande (2-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

Before we litigate St. Vincent’s No. 4 ranking, let’s touch on Analy moving back into our top 5 in place of Casa Grande.

Analy was one of two teams we considered for our No. 5 team along with Petaluma. A few things swung the argument in the Tigers’ favor, namely the 50-49 head-to-head win over the Trojans a few weeks ago and their narrow loss to San Marin in Week 2. While it was a loss, San Marin is by far the best team either Analy or Petaluma has played so far this season and the Tigers nearly won. So, advantage Analy.

OK, on to St. Vincent at No. 4.

It must be acknowledged that week after week the Mustangs have shown that they belong in the discussion as one of the best teams in Sonoma County this season, regardless of size or division. With around 200 kids enrolled at the school, St. Vincent plays in Division 7, the smallest division in the North Coast Section outside of eight-man football. Montgomery, on the other hand, has an enrollment of over 1,600 and plays in Division 3.

St. Vincent’s win over Montgomery is undeniably impressive, especially in the matter in which it won over a team that, for all intents and purposes, seemed to be headed for a much-improved season. The Mustangs’ win absolutely increases their stock and makes them the clear odds-on favorite to repeat as NCS Division 7 champs and their argument for cracking our top three has never been stronger.

But taking into account the results so far from Rancho Cotate, Windsor and Newman, which have all played objectively harder schedules than the Mustangs, all three still all appear a caliber above St. Vincent. That’s no disrespect to the Mustangs but more an indication of how good the three teams ahead of them appear to be. We could realistically be looking at four different teams with legitimate shots at winning section titles this season.

The last note on this is that I wish we got to see them play against any of the teams in our top three this year. I don’t think any of those games would be as one-sided as they would have been in years past.

