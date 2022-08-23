Press Democrat football rankings: Rancho Cotate opens as preseason No. 1

The first games of high school football season in the North Bay are rapidly approaching. To round out our local preseason stories ahead of local season openers on Friday, Aug. 26, The Press Democrat is releasing its first rankings of the season.

We’ll be ranking the top five local teams out of the North Bay League Oak and Redwood as well as the Vine Valley Athletic League and North Central League all season long. We’ll be updating these rankings at the start of every week.

Without further ado, here’s our preseason top five with last year’s records.

PD’s Top 5

1. Rancho Cotate (10-2, 5-0 NBLO)

2. Cardinal Newman (8-4, 3-1 NBLO)

3. Windsor (11-2, 3-1 NBLO)

4. Casa Grande (7-4, 5-1 VVAL)

5. Montgomery (7-4, 5-1 NBLR, now in NBLO)

On the bubble

St. Vincent (11-2, 3-1 NBLR)

Petaluma (7-4, 3-3 VVAL)

Ukiah (3-7, 2-3 NBLO, now in NBLR)

Analy (4-6, 1-4 NBLO)

Maria Carrillo (1-9, 0-5 NBLO, now in NBLR)

The top of the football food chain in Sonoma County remains the same entering the 2022 season. Rancho Cotate, Cardinal Newman and Windsor will once again be the teams to beat, with the Cougars and Cardinals as the two early favorites.

The Cougars get the top spot primarily because they boast arguably their most talented team in the Gehrig Hotaling era. They also play a brutal nonleague slate and unless they drop a game to a far inferior opponent before the Newman game on Oct. 21, it’s difficult seeing them fall from the top spot.

The Cardinals also face a preleague gauntlet of foes but should fare better than last fall when head coach Richard Sanchez was still getting his bearings. The Cardinals also return some of their top players from last year’s North Coast Section Division 4 runner-up team and appear poised for another successful season and deep run in the playoffs.

Windsor nabs the third spot but remains a bit of a mystery. It’s clear the Jaguars have talent and they should benefit from continuity in their coaching staff under first-year coach Dean Sexton, a Paul Cronin disciple, but it’ll be interesting to see how the Jaguars handle a tough nonleague schedule that begins with Tamalpais, Escalon and Campolindo.

Despite graduating most of their top players, including all-state quarterback Jacob Porteous, reigning VVAL champ Casa Grande come in at No. 4 in our preseason rankings due to its depth, coaching and talented returners. The VVAL always presents a challenge but the Gauchos figure to once again be in the hunt for the pennant.

Montgomery, a newcomer to the NBL-Oak this season, rounds out the preseason top five. The Vikings could be in line for a big year with one of their largest and most veteran teams in recent memory. Playing in the Oak will present a new challenge and emerging from the league race unscathed will be a tall task, but all signs are pointing to a big year for the Vikings.

The next teams to crack the top five, in order, would likely be St. Vincent and Petaluma.

