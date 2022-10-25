Press Democrat football rankings: Rancho jumps to No. 2, Windsor steady at No. 1

The big headline from Week 9 of the prep football season was Rancho Cotate’s 27-0 win at Cardinal Newman that snapped the Cougars’ 20-year losing streak at Ed Lloyd Field.

The Cougars and Cardinals were basically interchangeable at Nos. 2 and 3 heading into that game, so the result obviously played a role in them flip-flopping in this week’s rankings.

No. 1 Windsor (6-2)

Last week: No. 1, beat Montgomery 35-0

Next up: at Analy (4-4), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Rancho Cotate (6-2)

Last week: No. 3, beat then-No. 2 Cardinal Newman 27-0

Next up: vs. Montgomery (3-4), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Cardinal Newman (5-3)

Last week: No. 2, lost to then-No. 3 Rancho Cotate 27-0.

Next up: vs. Santa Rosa (1-7), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 4 St. Vincent (8-0)

Last week: No. 4, beat Ukiah 42-14.

Next up: vs. Healdsburg (0-8), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Petaluma (7-1)

Last week: No. 5, beat Napa 54-7

Next up: at Casa Grande (4-4), Saturday, 3 p.m.

On the bubble

Analy (4-4)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Santa Rosa 47-20

Next up: vs. No. 1 Windsor (6-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

Montgomery (3-4)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to No. 1 Windsor 35-0

Next up: at No. 2 Rancho Cotate, Friday, 7 p.m.

Ukiah (5-3)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to No. 4 St. Vincent 42-14

Next up: at Piner (2-5), Friday, 7 p.m.

Maria Carrillo (4-4)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Healdsburg 43-0

Next up: at Saint Mary’s-Albany (8-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.

Casa Grande (4-4)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to American Canyon 23-22

Next up: vs. No. 5 Petaluma, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Outside of that matchup, the other three teams in our Top 5 won by an average of more than 35 points.

Windsor continued to play its best ball of late in a 35-0 romp of Montgomery. The Jaguars, who are now the sole leaders of the North Bay League Oak division, will look to slow down another high-powered offense this week when they travel to Analy, a team that’s appeared in the Top 5 this season and is currently just on the bubble.

St. Vincent reinforced itself at No. 4 with a convincing 42-14 win over Ukiah in a meeting of the top two teams in the NBL-Redwood.

And Petaluma stretched its winning streak to five games and maintained its slim lead atop the Vine Valley Athletic League with a 54-7 win over Napa.

Things could get interesting from here. Windsor, St. Vincent and Petaluma all control their own destiny as far as their league title races. Windsor and St. Vincent currently hold a one-game lead with two games to play, including matchups with teams a game behind them in the standings.

Petaluma also needs to win out to claim its first VVAL title and first league title since 2009. The Trojans have the Egg Bowl against Casa Grande this week before ending the season against American Canyon (5-3, 3-1).

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.