Press Democrat football rankings: Top 3 holds firm; St. Vincent enters Top 5

Week 1 of the high school football season is now in the books, which means it’s time to reexamine our team rankings.

The opening weekend of games featured a few notable outcomes, but not many that impacted our Top 5.

Heading into Week 2, Rancho Cotate, Cardinal Newman and Windsor all hold on to their preseason spots at Nos. 1, 2 and 3, respectively.

Montgomery jumps a spot after a thorough win over Ukiah and St. Vincent joins the Top 5 for the first time this season after a huge win at St. Bernard’s-Eureka.

We may be in store for more movement in the Top 5 next week as pre-league schedules start to ramp up.

No. 1 Rancho Cotate (1-0)

Last week: No. 1, beat Las Lomas 42-16 on the road.

Next up: vs. Redwood, Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Cardinal Newman (1-0)

Last week: No. 2, beat San Leandro 34-7 on the road.

Next up: at Vacaville, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 3 Windsor (1-0)

Last week: No. 3, beat Tam 41-6.

Next up: at Escalon, Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 4 Montgomery (1-0)

Last week: No. 5, blanked Ukiah 27-0.

Next up: at Bethel, Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 5 St. Vincent (1-0)

Last week: NR, beat St. Bernard’s 33-7 on the road.

Next up: at Incline Village (NV), Saturday, 6 p.m.

On the bubble

Analy (1-0)

Last week: 67-28 win over Pinole Valley

Next up: vs. San Marin, Friday, 7 p.m.

Casa Grande (0-0)

Last week: No. 4, Bye

Next up: vs. Maria Carrillo, Friday, 7 p.m.

Maria Carrillo (0-0)

Last week: Bye

Next up: at Casa Grande, Friday, 7 p.m.

Petaluma (1-0)

Last week: 41-21 win over Terra Linda

Next up: vs. Santa Rosa, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Ukiah (0-1)

Last week: 27-0 loss at Montgomery

Next up: vs. Northgate, Friday, 7 p.m.

Three blowout wins against quality opponents means that our top three teams stay in place after Week 1. Coming up, Cardinal Newman and Windsor both hit the road for battles against tough Sac-Joaquin Section foes, while Rancho Cotate welcomes Redwood-Larkspur and prolific quarterback Brady Weingart.

Montgomery flexed its muscles in its season opener, shutting out a Ukiah team that should be in the hunt for the league title in the North Bay League-Redwood.

It doesn’t feel good punishing Casa Grande for starting its season a week after everyone else, but St. Vincent’s win over St. Bernard’s is big enough that the Mustangs deserve a spot in the Top 5.

The Gauchos open their season this Friday hosting Maria Carrillo.

