Press Democrat girls basketball player of the year: Cardinal Newman’s Kate Schat

It’s fair to say that Cardinal Newman’s girls basketball team had plenty of success this past season.

And while they had many contributors to that success, one player consistently showed up when it mattered most.

Kate Schat.

The junior guard, who averaged 18.3 points and 2.3 assists, helped lead the Cardinals to the first North Coast Section Open Division title in program history and as high as sixth in CalHi Sports’ state rankings.

For her contributions to Newman’s dominant season on the court, Schat is The Press Democrat girls basketball player of the year.

“It’s amazing — thank you for even considering me,” Schat said. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches, really — I’d love to thank all my coaches in all my years of basketball, but especially my coaches at Newman and (head coach) Monica (Mertle). And of course, my family, for just being there and supporting me.”

While Schat had many superstar moments this season, perhaps no other player went on a run like she did in the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic tournament in December.

In a field of 90 teams, with Newman playing in the top division, Schat averaged 27.5 points in four games — including a high of 34 points with 10 three-pointers in a 68-45 win over Acalanes.

Schat was named tournament MVP. She also surpassed 1,000 career points in December.

She led Newman to a 28-3 record, which saw the Cardinals go on a 26-game win streak before falling to Folsom in the state playoffs.

For Schat, however, her favorite game of the year was the NCS Open Division title game, where the Cardinals beat San Ramon Valley 61-55. Schat had a team-high 18 points in that game.

“The first one that always comes to my mind is the NCS Open championship, because that’s just something that our program hasn’t done,” she said. “The emotions there were through the roof, and that one always comes to mind first.”

While Schat has one more year to go in an already successful high school career, she knows that the sky is the limit for next year’s Cardinals team, which will lose a large senior class but return a lot of key players.

“I think the first step is to continue pushing myself through the offseason,” Schat said. “And then come season, the first thing we do is build the team chemistry back up since it’s a new year. But we always want to go as far as we can, no matter what team we have.”

ALL-PRESS DEMOCRAT TEAMS Player of the Year Kate Schat, Jr., Cardinal Newman First Team Taissa Quieroz, Jr., Cardinal Newman Leyna Gorauskas, Sr., Maria Carrillo Jordan Washington, Sr., Justin-Siena Hailey Webb, Sr., Healdsburg Kaida Angelo, Sr., Cardinal Newman Tylie Hatcher, Sr., Cloverdale Kaia Eubanks, Sr., Montgomery Second Team Jillian Ebner, Sr., Maria Carrillo Janelle Pena, Sr., Cardinal Newman Lauren Keller, So., Justin-Siena Jordan Woodson, So., American Canyon Elle Picard, Sr., Montgomery Dani Silacci, So, Maria Carrillo Siena Hoban, Sr., Sonoma Valley Honorable Mention Kamya Jones, Sr., American Canyon Shawnessy Conway-O’Neil, Jr., Analy Destin Emmert, Jr., Analy Italia Barrera, Fr., Calistoga Leah Mauritson, Sr., Cardinal Newman Leah Martinez, Sr., Cardinal Newman Marissa Brody, Sr., Casa Grande Rylee Reasoner, Sr., Cloverdale Allie Espinoza, Jr., Healdsburg Dylan Zapolski, So., Justin-Siena Keira Cangson, So., Maria Carrillo Kylin DeVries, Jr., Montgomery Emily Mathis, Jr., Montgomery Betzie Hernandez, Sr., Piner Xenia Zabaneh, Sr., Rancho Cotate Kate Townsend, Jr., Santa Rosa Ellie Stearn, Jr., Sonoma Academy Trinity Wilkens, Sr., Sonoma Valley Rileigh O’Malley, Jr., Victory Christian Academy Bella Tavolacci, Sr., Windsor

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @kodoherty22.