Press Democrat girls basketball rankings: Cardinal Newman is Sonoma County’s best

Over the last seven seasons, Cardinal Newman girls basketball has established itself as the premier program in Sonoma County and one of, if not the best, in the North Bay.

That trend is likely to continue this year. The Cardinals return a bulk of their talent from last year’s team that went 23-6 and qualified for the North Coast Section Open Division and CIF State Division 1 playoffs.

The Cardinals are poised for another long season that stretches late in February. The question is, will any other local teams be joining them?

1. Cardinal Newman (6-2)

Last week: Didn’t play.

Next up: vs. Mesquite-Arizona (9-1), Monday, 4:30 p.m., Nike Tournament of Champions, Phoenix, Arizona

2. Sonoma Valley (7-2)

Last week: Didn’t play.

Next up: vs. San Rafael (4-5), Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

3. Ukiah (7-3)

Last week: 1-1, beat Cloverdale 62-45 and lost to McKinleyville 53-51.

Next up: vs. Fortuna (5-7), Tuesday, 6 p.m.

4. Maria Carrillo (4-4)

Last week: 0-1, lost to Miramonte 67-57.

Next up: vs. Terra Linda (2-5), Tuesday, 3:30 p.m., San Domenico Tournament

5. Healdsburg (10-2)

Last week: Didn’t play

Next up: vs. Rancho Cotate (2-7), Tuesday, 7 p.m.

On the bubble

Analy (8-5)

Last week: 1-0, beat American Canyon 54-38

Next up: at San Rafael (4-5), Dec. 27.

Montgomery (3-5)

Last week: 1-1, beat Casa Grande 56-47 and lost to Redwood 56-51.

Next up: at Santa Rosa (7-5), Tuesday, 4:30 p.m.

Casa Grande (5-4)

Last week: 1-1, beat Antioch 41-25, lost to Montgomery 56-47

Next up: at Redwood (5-2), Thursday, 5 p.m.

Sonoma Academy (7-2)

Last week: 2-0, beat Roseland Collegiate Prep 46-12 and Roseland Univerity Prep 50-21

Next up: vs. Upper Lake (7-1), Jan. 4

Sonoma Valley opens as our No. 2 team due primarily to wins over Analy (56-42), Montgomery (45-44) and Maria Carrillo (50-37).

The Pumas start at four, just behind league foe Ukiah. Those teams could be flip-flopping all year, Sonoma Valley included, but we’ll see for sure come league play in January.

Spots two through will likely be up for grabs all season long. Even the teams on the bubble at the moment will likely spend some time in the top five.

