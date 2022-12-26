Press Democrat girls basketball rankings: Maria Carrillo climbs a spot

1. Cardinal Newman (8-4)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: 2-2, beat Mesquite-Arizona 50-32 and Valley View-Moreno Valley 64-55, lost to Centennial-Corona 60-55 and Thunder Ridge-Colorado 54-43.

Next up: vs. San Joaquin Memorial, Wednesday, West Coast Jamboree

2. Sonoma Valley (8-2)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: 1-0, beat San Rafael 52-30.

Next up: vs. Kentlake-Washington (0-3), Tuesday, Phoenix Hoop Classic

3. Maria Carrillo (7-4)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: 3-0, beat Terra Linda 62-16, Galileo 64-19 and San Domenico 46-37.

Next up: vs. Mission San Jose (5-4), Wednesday, West Coast Jamboree

4. Ukiah (8-3)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: 1-0, beat No. 5 Healdsburg 56-45

Next up: vs. Las Lomas (4-5), Wednesday, West Coast Jamboree

5. Healdsburg (11-3)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: 1-1, beat Rancho Cotate 80-41 and lost to No. 4 Ukiah 56-45

Next up: vs. Novato (5-4), Thursday

On the bubble

Analy (8-5)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Didn’t play

Next up: at San Rafael (4-6), Tuesday

Montgomery (3-5)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Didn’t play

Next up: vs. Northgate (9-1), Wednesday, West Coast Jamboree

Casa Grande (6-4)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 1-0, beat Redwood 39-34

Next up: vs. Valencia (7-4), Wednesday, West Coast Jamboree

Sonoma Academy (7-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Didn’t play

Next up: vs. Upper Lake (9-1), Jan. 4

Maria Carrillo moves up a spot this week after a big win over previously undefeated defending Division 5 state champion San Domenico to close out last week.

The Panthers’ 10-0 start including wins over Ukiah (53-19), Maria Carrillo (52-48) and Sonoma Valley (46-40), so this win by the Pumas carries quite a bit of weight.

Sonoma Valley remains at No. 2 due to its head-to-head win over Maria Carrillo.

Despite being bumped, Ukiah ended the week with a big win over No. 5 Healdsburg.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.