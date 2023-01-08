Press Democrat girls basketball rankings: No changes after first weeks of league play

Cardinal Newman remains head and shoulders above everyone else, as displayed in their 40-point win over the No. 2 Pumas.|
GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 8, 2023, 2:10PM
GIRLS RANKINGS

1. Cardinal Newman (11-6)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: 2-0, beat No. 2 Maria Carrillo 80-37 and Montgomery 58-25

Next up: vs. No. 4 Ukiah (10-5), Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

2. Maria Carillo (11-5)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: 1-1, beat No. 4 Ukiah 58-43, lost to No. 1 Cardinal Newman 80-37

Next up: at Analy (9-6), Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

3. Sonoma Valley (12-3)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: 1-0, beat Napa 63-11

Next up: vs. Petaluma (3-11), Monday, 7 p.m.

4. Ukiah (10-5)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: 0-1, lost to No. 2 Maria Carrillo 58-43.

Next up: at No. 1 Cardinal Newman 1-6, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

5. Healdsburg (14-3)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: 2-0, beat Windsor 57-29 and Elsie Allen 52-10.

Next up: at Santa Rosa (11-5), Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

On the bubble

Analy (9-6)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Didn’t play

Next up: vs. No. 2 Maria Carrillo (11-5), Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Montgomery (8-7)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 3-1, beat Petaluma 48-25, Rancho Cotate 61-41 and Windsor 51-39, lost to No. 1 Cardinal Newman 58-25

Next up: at No. 4 Ukiah (10-5), Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Casa Grande (8-6)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 1-0, beat Vintage 47-35

Next up: at American Canyon (9-6), Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Santa Rosa (11-5)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: 2-0, beat Novato 44-32 and Piner 58-25

Next up: vs. No. 5 Healdsburg (14-3), Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Sonoma Academy (7-2)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Last week: Didn’t play

Next up: at Calistoga (3-6), Tuesday, 6 p.m.

The first week of North Bay League play brought no changes to our top five.

Cardinal Newman remains head and shoulders above everyone else, as displayed in their 40-point win over the No. 2 Pumas. It doesn’t seem like the Cardinals will face much resistance this year as they pursue their ninth consecutive league title and eighth straight undefeated league season.

To their credit, the Pumas bounced back with a double-digit win over No. 4 Ukiah a few days later. The Pumas and Wildcats still appear to be the next tier of teams in the NBL-Oak but we’;; see if Montgomery or Analy can join the fray.

Sonoma Valley opened play in the Vine Valley Athletic League with a big win over Napa and still appears to be the team to beat in that league. We’ll find out more as league play rolls on.

It looks like Healdsburg has a challenger in the NBL-Redwood as Santa Rosa has rattled off seven straight wins. The Panthers and Greyhounds will meet for the first time in league play this coming Wednesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

