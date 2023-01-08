The first week of North Bay League play brought no changes to our top five.

Cardinal Newman remains head and shoulders above everyone else, as displayed in their 40-point win over the No. 2 Pumas. It doesn’t seem like the Cardinals will face much resistance this year as they pursue their ninth consecutive league title and eighth straight undefeated league season.

To their credit, the Pumas bounced back with a double-digit win over No. 4 Ukiah a few days later. The Pumas and Wildcats still appear to be the next tier of teams in the NBL-Oak but we’;; see if Montgomery or Analy can join the fray.

Sonoma Valley opened play in the Vine Valley Athletic League with a big win over Napa and still appears to be the team to beat in that league. We’ll find out more as league play rolls on.

It looks like Healdsburg has a challenger in the NBL-Redwood as Santa Rosa has rattled off seven straight wins. The Panthers and Greyhounds will meet for the first time in league play this coming Wednesday.

