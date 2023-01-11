Finished 89th at state and 16th at NCS in Division 3. VVAL champion.

Just midway through her sophomore year, Hanne Thomsen’s trophy case is already filling up.

The Montgomery phenom is a three-time state champion, an All-American, a holder of numerous regional and section records and a growing number of postseason accolades in a little over a year and a half of high school competition.

Now, she’ll add the 2022 Press Democrat girls cross country runner of the year to the collection.

Thomsen was an easy choice for this honor after a historic sophomore campaign that has already elevated her into the conversation of best female runners in county history.

“It feels really good to have a payoff for all the hard work I’ve been putting in recently, and even if I have gotten multiple awards, they all enforce the idea that the work has been paying off,” Thomsen said. “It feels really good.”

She repeated as the North Coast Section Division 3 and CIF state Division 3 champion this fall, led the Vikings girls to their first North Bay League title in 20 years and set numerous regional and section records during an undefeated high school season.

A quick list of some of her notable results this past season:

-16:11 at Rancho Cotate Invitational, No. 2 three-mile time in Redwood Empire history behind Julia Stamps (15:54).

-16:21 at NBL-Oak Championship at Spring Lake’s 2.97-mile course, No. 2 all-time in Redwood Empire history behind Stamps (16:15).

-16:31 at NCS championships at Hayward High School, Division 3 meet record.

-16:50 at the Nike Portland XC, 40 seconds over second place in elite field.

-17:05 at Asics Clovis Invitational’ at Woodward Park, No. 3 all-time on course in Redwood Empire history.

-17:13 at CIF state championship at Woodward Park.

“I think it was a good season, even though I faltered a bit at the end with sickness and everything,” Thomsen said. “I kind of had to switch my expectations so I was still happy with how I did because I knew I wasn’t going to be able to perform exactly how I wanted to, but I was still really happy with coming away with a state title.”

Thomsen will aim to add to her state title collection during the track and field season in the spring.

