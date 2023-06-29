A year ago, Alexis Hunt was recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL in her right knee. The Maria Carrillo three-sport varsity athlete had suffered the debilitating injury during an early season basketball game and faced a long road to recovery.

After missing her entire junior season of athletics and the fall and winter season of her senior year, Hunt was cleared to resume activities this spring, just in time for the track and field season.

What she accomplished over the following months was nothing short of remarkable.

Hunt rebounded from her injury to put together one of the best high jumping seasons Sonoma County has seen in years, capped off with a second-place finish at the CIF State Championships. Her top jump was a massive PR, a leap of 5-foot-10, which stands as the second best mark in area history, according to record compiled by redwoodempirerunning.com.

For her inspirational comeback and historic placement at state, Hunt is the Press Democrat’s 2023 Girls Field Athlete of the Year.

“It means so much just because of how hard I worked over the past two years, especially with my injury,” she said of the recognition. “It just means so much that my hard work paid off and I’m really grateful that I had people that supported me and supported my journey.”

Hunt entered her senior track season having been cleared for physical activities weeks prior to the Pumas’ first meet. She was able to clear 5-foot-4 early on and then set what was then a PR at 5-foot-8 a little over a month into the season.

Out of her 13 meets this year, Hunt won the high jump in eight of them, including the North Coast Section Meet of Champions and North Bay League Championships.

At state, Hunt was one of two girls to clear 5-foot-10, but took second because the eventual winner had fewer scratches in prior rounds. Still, the 5-10 mark ranks tied for second in the state this year.

“Honestly, I feel like it was the perfect way to end my high school career,” said Hunt of her state performance. “I worked super, super hard just to be able to physically be able to compete again, but while I was recovering I feel like I was also able to really enjoy my senior year and to have this big athletic achievement right at the end, right before I graduated, it felt like I kind of completed high school and it felt really good to do that. I’m really happy with how it ended and how I performed.”

Hunt will continue her athletic career at Oregon State next year, where’s she’ll look to reach new heights with the Beavers track and field team.

All-PD Girls Field Athletes

Lily Mulligan, Sr., Maria Carrillo

Tatiana Avila, Sr., Analy

Sofia Henderson, Sr., Santa Rosa

Siolo Lua, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Arianna Adams, Sr., Ukiah

