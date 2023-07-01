Hanne Thomsen just keeps getting better.

The Montgomery distance running sensation, who won three state titles in cross country and track and field over her first three prep seasons, wrapped up her sophomore track season with a few more historic marks now next to her name.

While a fourth state title proved elusive, Thomsen improved on her area all-time record in the 3,200 meters — running 9 minutes, 55.31 seconds in a second-place finish at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational — and inched closer to breaking Julia Stamps’ all-time area 1,600 record. Thomsen ran a time of 4 minutes, 43.63 seconds in a fourth-place finish in the 1,600 at state, less than a second off Stamps’ 26-year-old record.

Though a foot injury kept her from repeating as state champ in the 3,200, Thomsen’s sophomore track season further cemented her as one of the area’s best girls distance runners ever. She’s The Press Democrat’s 2023 Girls Runner of the Year.

“It’s really exciting just because in track, especially on our team, there are so many girls who have really excelled this year, and there are a bunch from other schools in the area that are really good, too,” said Thomsen, who was also named The Press Democrat’s Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year this past fall. “So, it’s exciting to still get recognized out of all those other great girls.”

Thomsen placed first or second in every race she ran this year outside of her fourth-place finish in the state 1,600. That race was won by Ventura sophomore Sadie Engelhardt with a meet record and one of the fastest times ever run by a high school girl in U.S. history.

Aside from her historic 3,200 time at Arcadia and 1,600 time at state, Thomsen also ran a 9:19.76 in the 3,000 at Arcadia, which, again, ranks second in area history to only Stamps.

“I felt like I had a few good races, but I was kind of disappointed with the end of my season because I got injured at state and I wanted to run a little better,” Thomsen said of her track season. “It was definitely hard not being able to go to (Nike Outdoor Nationals) and having to stay home and recover. But overall I feel like I had some good performances. It’s just not always going to be amazing. There are ups and downs.”

Thomsen suffered a stress fracture in her foot that forced her to withdraw from the 3,200 at state. The injury sidelined her for around three or four weeks, the longest time she’s ever taken off from running. Fortunately, she’s recently been cleared to resume running and will start working her way back before the cross country season starts in the fall.

“I know if I can come back from this, I can come back stronger, especially in cross country,” she said.

