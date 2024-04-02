Press Democrat girls soccer player of the year: Sonoma Academy’s Kate Bruntlett

Casa Grande and Cardinal Newman earned most of the headlines this past winter soccer season for their outstanding campaigns, culminating in league titles and deep runs in the postseason.

Both teams had several standout players who had strong cases to be considered the top individual in the region.

But the player who earned that distinction from this publication is from a team that flew a bit under the radar, but still stacked up among the area’s best.

For her incredible junior season leading a small-school powerhouse in Sonoma Academy that punched well above its weight class all year long, Kate Bruntlett is The Press Democrat’s girls soccer player of the year for the 2023-24 season.

“It’s a huge honor and I'm super grateful for the opportunity,” Bruntlett told The Press Democrat about the recognition. “I know there’s a lot of really good players in the area, especially since my school didn't go on to win NCS or state or anything. So it’s super awesome to be recognized and maybe kind of gratifying almost because I do feel like a lot of the time the small schools don't get as much recognition and I think we’re still pretty good teams.”

Bruntlett, a three-year varsity starter and two-time defending league Co-MVP in the North Central League I winter division, finished the year with 40 goals and 18 assists for a Coyotes team that finished 16-5-1 overall, 8-0 in league and made it to the semifinals of the North Coast Section Division 4 playoffs. Among reported stats on MaxPreps, her 40 goals are tops in the NCS by seven, her 18 assists are No. 3 in the section and her 98 points No. 1 by a margin of 10.

While their league competition didn’t provide the same challenge that Cardinal Newman or Casa Grande faced, the Coyotes routinely matched up and held their own against some of the North Bay’s top teams. They lost competitive games to the Cardinals and Gauchos by one goal, tied NCS Division 2 powerhouse Branson 2-2 and beat talented larger schools like Montgomery (1-0) and Ukiah (4-0).

Sonoma Academy ended the season as the No. 3 team in the area in MaxPreps’ rankings behind only Newman and Casa.

“It was a great season, especially since we had a really good young group,” Bruntlett said. “I think we started seven freshmen. It was really awesome to be able to measure up against the bigger local schools. I think there was also an element of underestimation. They don’t always expect us to hold our own and it’s cool to be able to do that.”

Bruntlett said her dream is to continue her playing career in college and is starting to get some interest from schools. She’s hoping to get even more exposure at a few showcases lined up in the coming months.

“I’m very excited to see where those take me,” she said. “I think those will definitely be essential to see where the future takes me.”

As for her goals for her senior season, she said, “If I can have a better season than this season, that’d be great. We’ll definitely miss our class of 2024 but hopefully we can still have a great season and it’d be great to make it further in the playoffs next year.

“We’ve never made it past the semis since I’ve been here, so it’d be really cool to be able to do that.”

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JustGusPD.