Press Democrat girls swimmer of the year: Cardinal Newman’s Natalie Farquhar starred in pool

One name has risen rapidly to the top of girls swimming in Sonoma County: Natalie Farquhar.

Farquhar, a backstroke and freestyle specialist, was a force in the pool this past spring, shattering records and eventually qualifying for the state meet for the second year in a row.

For her dominant junior season at Cardinal Newman, Farquhar is The Press Democrat’s 2023 Girls Swimmer of the Year.

“That makes me so excited,” Farquhar said. “It’s an honor.”

She is the North Bay League champion in both the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke events. Both of those winning times, 50.94 and 57.04, were automatic North Coast Section qualifiers. Farquhar also anchored the Cardinals to a league win in the 200 free relay.

At the NCS championships, she finished third in both the 100 backstroke (55.09) and 100 freestyle (50.43). Both of her times were good for All-American consideration. That qualified for her for the state championship meet.

“I think there’s always room for improvement,” Farquhar said of her performances this season. “I think I hit some new marks this year, and I’m excited about seeing where the team and I go next.”

Although she decided not to compete at the state meet to focus on academics, it was quite the season for someone who learned to swim in Australia.

Farquhar also already committed to Princeton last October. The Tigers’ program, just like her, is on the rise. And she won’t be the only Farquhar in the Ivy League. Her sister, Ali, is headed to Harvard to play volleyball.

“It’s definitely going to be a new experience, moving across the country,” Farquhar said of Princeton. “I think they have a very strong program, and I’m excited.”

