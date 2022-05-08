Press Democrat prep baseball rankings: Windsor takes top spot after sweep of Cardinal Newman

The sixth week of top-10 rankings for Sonoma County high school baseball teams.

1. Windsor (19-5)

Last week: No. 4, swept then-No. 1 Cardinal Newman 5-4 and 4-3. Shared NBL-Oak title with the Cardinals with 8-2 league records.

Next up: vs. 7 Maria Carrillo, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

2. Cardinal Newman (18-5)

Last week: No. 1, swept by then-No. 4 Windsor 5-4 and 4-3, and lost to College Park-Pleasant Hill 5-0.

Next up: vs. No. 6 Ukiah, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

3. Petaluma (17-7)

Last week: No. 2, lost to Justin-Siena 7-4, beat Vintage 6-0, lost to St. Ignatius-San Francisco 16-7.

Next up: vs. No. 9 Sonoma Valley, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

4. Casa Grande (17-7)

Last week: No. 4, lost to Vintage 6-3, beat Napa 11-2 and No. 6 Ukiah 11-2.

Next up: vs. Justin-Siena, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

5. West County (18-5)

Last week: No. 5, swept Santa Rosa 2-1 and 3-2. Finished 12-0 in the NBL-Redwood.

Next up: vs. St. Vincent, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

6. Ukiah (16-8)

Last week: No. 6, swept then-No. 8 Rancho Cotate 2-0 and 11-1, lost to No. 4 Casa Grande 11-2.

Next up: at No. 2 Cardinal Newman, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

7. Maria Carrillo (10-13-1)

Last week: No. 7, swept Montgomery 4-2 and 11-0, beat Piner 10-0.

Next up: at No. 1 Windsor, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

8. Rancho Cotate (10-13)

Last week: No. 8, swept by then-No. 6 Ukiah 2-0 and 11-0.

Next up: TBD

9. Sonoma Valley (10-13)

Last week: No. 9, beat Napa 10-3, lost to Justin-Siena 8-3.

Next up: at No. 3 Petaluma, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

10. Healdsburg (15-9)

Last week: No. 10, swept St. Vincent 9-7 and 6-5.

Next up: vs. Santa Rosa, Wednesday, TBD

On the bubble

Montgomery (7-16)

St. Vincent (11-10)

Sonoma Academy (12-4)

You beat the No. 1 team twice in a week, you deserve to have the No. 1 spot. Welcome to the top, Windsor.

That being said, both games between the two last week could have gone either way. The Cardinals were an out away from a win in Friday’s thriller. If they had won, they would have clinched the NBL-Oak title outright and remained atop the rankings. But that’s not what happened.

The Cardinals may have a better overall resume this season than Windsor, but head-to-head games matter. So, Windsor gets the advantage this week.

That could very well change next week depending on the outcome of the NBL-Oak tournament, which begins Wednesday with the first round.

