Press Democrat Prep Football Defensive Player of the Year and All-Defense teams: Cal-bound Sailasa Vadrawale among county’s best ever

In just two full varsity seasons, the converted soccer player quickly established himself as a next-level athlete for the Cougars.|
GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 12, 2023, 3:10PM

DEFENSIVE HONORS

First-Team All-Defense

DL: London Sundell, Jr., Petaluma

DL: Kodi Cornelius, Jr., Casa Grande

DL: Waisea Bainibure, Sr., Montgomery

DL: Malik Cleveland, Sr., Rancho Cotate

LB: Nathan Rooks, Sr., St. Vincent

LB: Kaize Steverson, Jr., Cardinal Newman

LB: Jack Larson, Sr., Casa Grande

DB: Nick Ayre, Sr., Cardinal Newman

DB: Ananais Walker, Jr., Rancho Cotate

DB: Abel Calvillo, Sr., Rancho Cotate

DB: Hayden Anderson, So., Windsor

Second-Team All-Defense

DL: Jesse Myers, So., Cardinal Newman

DL: Cameron Vaughn, Sr., St. Vincent

DL: Sean Sage, Sr., Rancho Cotate

DL: Domenic Kayed, Jr., Maria Carrillo

LB: Trenton Becker, Sr., Windsor

LB: Lucas Vanderlind, Sr., Petaluma

LB: Izeyah Wright, Jr., Montgomery

DB: Cameron Pippi, Sr., Healdsburg

DB: Gunnar Erickson, Jr., Windsor

DB: Matt Reilly, Jr., Casa Grande

DB: Solomon Hall, Sr., Analy

Honorable Mention

DL: Connor Contreras, Sr., Windsor

DL: Robert Rooks, So., St. Vincent

DL: CJ Perez, Fr., St. Vincent

DL: Jasper Kemp, Jr., Cardinal Newman

LB: Camden Morrow, Sr., Rancho Cotate

LB: Jose Sanchez, Jr., Piner

LB: Cameron Crean, Sr., Windsor

DB: Nathan Dipman, Sr., Maria Carrillo

DB: Ky Parrish, Sr., Ukiah

DB: Jack Davis, Jr., St. Vincent

DB: Diego Ruvalcaba, Sr., Analy

One of the best offensive players in the North Bay also happens to be one of its best on defense.

In just two full varsity seasons, Sailasa Vadrawale, a converted soccer player, quickly established himself as a next-level athlete for the Cougars. After getting his first taste of varsity experience during the abbreviated 2021 COVID season — where the defensive back held his own against Washington State-bound wide receiver Tsion Nunnally, then a senior at Cardinal Newman — Vadrawale realized his potential and got to work.

The result? A three-star rating as a prospect and a slew of offers from Division I schools.

Now bound for Cal this fall, the North Bay League-Oak’s Defensive Player of the Year is also now the 2022 Press Democrat’s Defensive Player of the Year.

One of the best defensive backs to come out of Sonoma County in some time, the senior captained a fearsome secondary from Rancho Cotate for two seasons and wrapped up his prep career by leading the team with 75 total tackles, 37 of which were solo.

He also recorded an interception, recovered a fumble and blocked a field goal, but his defensive impact goes far beyond his raw numbers as he routinely matched up with opponents’ top receiving threats with a great rate of success.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

