One of the best offensive players in the North Bay also happens to be one of its best on defense.

In just two full varsity seasons, Sailasa Vadrawale, a converted soccer player, quickly established himself as a next-level athlete for the Cougars. After getting his first taste of varsity experience during the abbreviated 2021 COVID season — where the defensive back held his own against Washington State-bound wide receiver Tsion Nunnally, then a senior at Cardinal Newman — Vadrawale realized his potential and got to work.

The result? A three-star rating as a prospect and a slew of offers from Division I schools.

Now bound for Cal this fall, the North Bay League-Oak’s Defensive Player of the Year is also now the 2022 Press Democrat’s Defensive Player of the Year.

One of the best defensive backs to come out of Sonoma County in some time, the senior captained a fearsome secondary from Rancho Cotate for two seasons and wrapped up his prep career by leading the team with 75 total tackles, 37 of which were solo.

He also recorded an interception, recovered a fumble and blocked a field goal, but his defensive impact goes far beyond his raw numbers as he routinely matched up with opponents’ top receiving threats with a great rate of success.

