Press Democrat Prep Football Offensive Player of the Year and All-Offense team: Hayden Anderson did it all for Windsor

Whether at wide receiver, running back or quarterback, Windsor’s Hayden Anderson has yet to find a position where he doesn’t thrive.|
GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 12, 2023, 3:10PM

OFFENSIVE HONORS

First-Team All-Offense

QB: Jacob Pruitt, Jr., Rancho Cotate

RB: Santino Acevedo, Sr., Cardinal Newman

RB: Kai Hall, Sr., St. Vincent

TE: Santiago Adan, Jr., Cardinal Newman

WR: Sailasa Vadrawale, Sr., Rancho Cotate

WR: Keegan Peterson, Sr., Montgomery

OL: Kodi Cornelius, Jr., Casa Grande

OL: Cameron Vaughn, Sr., St. Vincent

OL: Malik Cleveland, Sr., Rancho Cotate

OL: Waisea Bainibure, Sr., Montgomery

OL: Conner Contreras, Sr., Windsor

Specialist: Joey Bowser, Sr., Montgomery

Second-Team All-Offense

QB: Jaret Bosarge, Sr., St. Vincent

RB: Tupotu Hale, Jr., Rancho Cotate

RB: Silas Pologeorgis, Sr., Petaluma

TE: Talan Patrick, Jr., Santa Rosa

WR: Logan Mitchell, Jr., Analy

WR: Marcus Fenk, Sr., Ukiah

OL: Zack Rinsky, Jr., Petaluma

OL: Ty Sheffler, Sr., Analy

OL: Robert Rooks, So., St. Vincent

OL: Nate Ojeda, Sr., Windsor

OL: Cameron Crean, Sr., Windsor

Specialist: Abel Calvillo, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Honorable Mention

QB: Liam Keaney, Sr., Rancho Cotate

RB: Max McFerren, Jr., Windsor

RB: Giovanni Lucchesi, Jr., Maria Carrillo

TE: Eddy Stone, Sr., St. Vincent

WR: Hudson Giarritta, So., Sonoma Valley

WR: Zach Kelly, Sr., Cardinal Newman

OL: Payden Ihrig, Jr., Sonoma Valley

OL: Bryce Gonzalez, Sr., Windsor

OL: Eden Torres, Sr., Santa Rosa

OL: Jimmy McKenzie, So., Cardinal Newman

OL: Aidan Woods, Jr., Cardinal Newman

Specialist: Alex Dieter, Sr., Maria Carrillo

Whether at wide receiver, running back or quarterback, Windsor’s Hayden Anderson has yet to find a position where he doesn’t thrive.

After a stellar freshman campaign where he announced his arrival as one of the next best up-and-coming players in the Bay Area, the 6-1, 190-pound wide receiver took his game to the next level as a sophomore this past fall. In 12 games of recorded stats (stats from the Rancho Cotate game were not available), he recorded 23 total touchdowns – 12 rushing, 11 receiving – with nearly 1,700 all-purpose yards.

As a receiver, he finished with 49 catches for 993 yards - an average of 20 per catch - with four games over 150 yards through the air. On the ground, he ran for 688 yards on 49 carries - an average of 14 per carry - with four games over the 150-yard mark.

His efforts on both sides of the ball, but especially on offense, helped guide Windsor to a 10-3 season, its first North Bay League title in a decade and a runner-up finish in the North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs. He was named the NBL-Oak’s Most Valuable Player and can now add the 2022 Press Democrat Offensive Player of the Year to his mantle.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

