Whether at wide receiver, running back or quarterback, Windsor’s Hayden Anderson has yet to find a position where he doesn’t thrive.

After a stellar freshman campaign where he announced his arrival as one of the next best up-and-coming players in the Bay Area, the 6-1, 190-pound wide receiver took his game to the next level as a sophomore this past fall. In 12 games of recorded stats (stats from the Rancho Cotate game were not available), he recorded 23 total touchdowns – 12 rushing, 11 receiving – with nearly 1,700 all-purpose yards.

As a receiver, he finished with 49 catches for 993 yards - an average of 20 per catch - with four games over 150 yards through the air. On the ground, he ran for 688 yards on 49 carries - an average of 14 per carry - with four games over the 150-yard mark.

His efforts on both sides of the ball, but especially on offense, helped guide Windsor to a 10-3 season, its first North Bay League title in a decade and a runner-up finish in the North Coast Section Division 3 playoffs. He was named the NBL-Oak’s Most Valuable Player and can now add the 2022 Press Democrat Offensive Player of the Year to his mantle.

