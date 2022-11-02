Press Democrat prep football rankings: Casa Grande returns to Top 5 after Egg Bowl win

There was no movement among the top four teams in The Press Democrat’s weekly prep football rankings, as all won as heavy favorites in Week 10.

Their victories set up a few exciting matchups for the final week of the regular season that will decide league titles in the North Bay League Oak and Redwood divisions.

The Vine Valley Athletic League title will also be decided Friday when Petaluma battles American Canyon. The Trojans, however, will be facing the Wolves as an unranked team for the first time in over a month after falling to crosstown rival Casa Grande in a thrilling Egg Bowl last Saturday.

No. 1 Windsor (7-2)

Last week: No. 1, beat Analy 51-30

Next up: vs. No. 3 Cardinal Newman (6-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Rancho Cotate (7-2)

Last week: No. 2, beat Montgomery 34-14

Next up: vs. Santa Rosa (1-8), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Cardinal Newman (6-3)

Last week: No. 3, beat Santa Rosa 49-14

Next up: at No. 1 Windsor (7-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 4 St. Vincent (9-0)

Last week: No. 4, beat Healdsburg 43-6

Next up: vs. Maria Carrillo (4-5), Saturday, 2 p.m.

No. 5 Casa Grande (5-4)

Last week: Not ranked, beat then-No. 5 Petaluma 29-28

Next up: at Justin-Siena (5-4), Friday, 7 p.m.

On the bubble

Petaluma (7-2)

Last week: No. 5, lost to Casa Grande 29-28.

Next up: vs. American Canyon (6-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

Analy (4-5)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to No. 1 Windsor 51-30.

Next up: at Montgomery (3-5), Friday, 7 p.m.

Montgomery (3-5)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to No. 2 Rancho Cotate 34-14.

Next up: vs. Analy (4-5), Friday, 7 p.m.

Ukiah (6-3)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Piner 26-21.

Next up: Bye

Maria Carrillo (4-5)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to St. Mary’s-Albany 19-7.

Next up: at No. 4 St. Vincent (9-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

There was some debate about whether to keep Petaluma at No. 5 or drop it out in favor of Casa Grande, the argument being that the Trojans’ resume (better overall record, two losses by a combined two points and a win over Vintage) is better than the Gauchos’. But we consider head-to-head games to be the ultimate decider, and by that metric Petaluma must drop.

The Gauchos return to the top 5 for the first time since Week 5.

Casa also shored up its resume for the playoffs with the win over the Trojans, but will still likely need to get past Justin-Siena this week to fully secure their spot in the postseason.

Petaluma will close out the regular season with their biggest game of the year against visiting American Canyon. A win would secure Petaluma’s first league title in over a decade and guarantee it a first-round home playoff game, while a loss would see the Trojans end in second place in the VVAL and send them on the road for their postseason opener.

