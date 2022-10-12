Press Democrat prep football rankings: No changes ahead of Top 5 matchups in Week 8

Opening week of North Bay League play shook out mostly as expected, with each of The Press Democrat’s Top 5 prep football teams in action winning pretty convincingly.

Week 8 features a few more high-caliber matchups, including the first between two of the area’s top three teams as Rancho Cotate — which hasn’t moved from the top of the rankings all season — travels to Windsor, which has bounced around from No. 2 to No. 3 all year.

It’s arguably one of the biggest games of the year in Sonoma County and could play a big role in deciding the NBL-Oak title.

No. 1 Rancho Cotate (5-1)

Last week: No. 1, beat Analy 31-13

Next up: at No. 3 Windsor (4-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Cardinal Newman (4-2)

Last week: No. 2, beat Montgomery 42-15

Next up: at Analy (3-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Windsor (4-2)

Last week: No. 3, beat Santa Rosa 35-7 on the road

Next up: vs. No. 1 Rancho Cotate (5-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 4 St. Vincent (6-0)

Last week: No. 4, beat Piner 56-13 on the road

Next up: vs. St. Bernard’s-Eureka (3-3), Saturday, 2 p.m.

No. 5 Petaluma (5-1)

Last week: No. 5, Bye

Next up: at Sonoma Valley (3-4), Friday, 7 p.m.

On the bubble

Analy (3-3)

Last week: Not ranked, lost at No. 1 Rancho Cotate 31-13

Next up: vs. No. 2 Cardinal Newman (4-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

Montgomery (2-3)

Last week: Not ranked, lost at No. 2 Cardinal Newman 42-15

Next up: vs. Santa Rosa (1-5), Friday, 7 p.m.

Ukiah (4-2)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Maria Carrillo 14-0

Next up: at Healdsburg (0-6), Friday, 7 p.m.

Maria Carrillo (2-4)

Last week: Not ranked, lost at Ukiah 14-0

Next up: vs. Piner (2-4), Friday, 7 p.m.

Casa Grande (3-3)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Sonoma Valley 53-0

Next up: vs. Napa (2-4), Friday, 7 p.m.

Cloverdale (5-1)

Last week: Not ranked, beat St. Helena 44-36 on the road

Next up: at Kelseyville (1-5), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Since every active team in the Top 5 won last week, everyone stays put.

But depending on the Rancho Cotate-Windsor and Cardinal Newman-Analy results, that could very well change next week.

Ukiah and Cloverdale also bear mentioning as big risers this week. Coming off a win over Casa Grande the week prior, the Wildcats blanked a very hot Maria Carrillo team to push their winning streak to four games.

The Eagles, meanwhile, make their first appearance among our bubble teams this season after a big win over St. Helena pushed their winning streak to five games and snapped a 12-game losing streak to the Saints. The Eagles are now tied for first in the North Central League I with Clear Lake (6-0, 3-0) and will face the Cardinals to close out the regular season in early November.

