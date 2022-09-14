Press Democrat prep football rankings: Wild week leads to reshuffling of Top 5

What a wild week it was for North Bay football teams.

Windsor dropped a heartbreaker, Cardinal Newman got a statement win over another local powerhouse, St. Vincent proved it’s for real and Analy outlasted Petaluma in a shootout for the ages.

So, it’s no surprise there is quite a bit of movement in this week’s top five.

The Cardinals regain the No. 2 spot as the Jaguars drop back to No. 3, while St. Vincent also moves up and Analy joins the top five for the first time this season.

No. 1 Rancho Cotate (3-0)

Last week: No. 1, beat Sacramento 49-6

Next up: at Vanden (4-0), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 2 Cardinal Newman (2-1)

Last week: No. 3, beat Vintage 27-8 on the road

Next up: at De Anza (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Windsor (1-2)

Last week: No. 2, lost to Campolindo 28-26

Next up: vs. Lincoln-San Francisco (1-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 4 St. Vincent (3-0)

Last week: No. 5, beat St. Helena 28-7

Next up: at Oakland Tech (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Analy (2-1)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Petaluma 50-49

Next up: vs. Terra Linda (1-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

On the bubble

Montgomery (2-0)

Last week: No. 4, Bye (game against St. Bernard’s canceled due to COVID)

Next up: vs. Casa Grande (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

Petaluma (2-1)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to Analy 50-49 on the road.

Next up: at Maria Carrillo (0-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

Casa Grande (1-1)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to Marin Catholic 45-0 on the road.

Next up: at Montgomery (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

Ukiah (1-2)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Eureka 13-6

Next up: at Santa Rosa (1-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

Maria Carrillo (0-2)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to Benicia 25-14.

Next up: vs. Petaluma (2-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

Rancho Cotate is steady as ever and remains the clear-cut No. 1 team. The Cougars have scored more than 40 points in each of their first three games and have only allowed 36 points total on defense. They’ll have a seismic test this week against Vanden, the reigning Division 3-AA state champion.

Cardinal Newman’s stint at No. 3 in our rankings was brief as they picked up a huge road win at Vintage without star two-way player Santino Acevedo. That being said, the Jaguars were one play away from taking a stranglehold on the No. 2 spot, but Campolindo’s game-winning touchdown as time expired means the Jaguars slide back down to No. 3.

Similar to our rankings in Week 1, where Casa Grande (which opened with a bye) was bumped from the top five after a big win from St. Vincent, we feel it’s necessary to apply the same reasoning for dropping Montgomery this week. Yes, the Vikings have looked very impressive to open the year, but since they were idle this week (through no fault of their own), coupled with the huge wins from Analy and St. Vincent, we have to reward those latter two teams.

Montgomery could very well be back in the top five next week if they beat Casa Grande on Friday. That will be our Game of the Week.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.