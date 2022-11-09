Press Democrat prep football rankings: Windsor closes regular season at No. 1

The 2022 prep football regular season is officially in the books.

Heading into the postseason, The Press Democrat’s No. 1 team remains unchanged from the past few weeks.

Windsor, a season-long member of our top five that debuted at No. 3, closes out the regular season at the top following Friday’s historic 14-13 win over Cardinal Newman.

No. 1 Windsor (8-2)

Last week: No. 1, beat No. 3 Cardinal Newman 14-13

Next up: vs. College Park (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Rancho Cotate (8-2)

Last week: No. 2, beat Santa Rosa 49-3.

Next up: vs. Livermore (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 3 Cardinal Newman (6-4)

Last week: No. 3, lost to No. 1 Windsor 14-13

Next up: vs. Petaluma (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 4 St. Vincent (10-0)

Last week: No. 4, beat Maria Carrillo 28-7

Next up: vs. Hoopa Valley (6-4), Saturday, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Casa Grande (6-4)

Last week: No. 5, beat Justin-Siena 24-14

Next up: at American Canyon (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m.

On the bubble

Petaluma (7-3)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to American Canyon 35-23

Next up: at No. 3 Cardinal Newman (6-4), Friday, 7 p.m.

Analy (5-5)

Last week: Not ranked, beat Montgomery 50-49

Next up: vs. San Rafael (5-5), Friday, 7 p.m.

Montgomery (3-6)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to Analy 50-49

Next up: at El Cerrito (10-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

Ukiah (6-3)

Last week: Not ranked, bye

Next up: Season over

Maria Carrillo (4-6)

Last week: Not ranked, lost to No. 4

Next up: Season over

Despite the Cardinals’ loss, our top five has no changes from week 10.

Rancho Cotate took care of business against Santa Rosa, St. Vincent clinched the North Bay League-Redwood title for the second straight year and Casa Grande avoided a letdown spot in a 24-14 win over Justin-Siena, its fourth win over its last five games.

Outside of the top five, the bubble still features Analy, Petaluma, Montgomery, Ukiah and Maria Carrillo.

Both the Wildcats and Pumas are the only teams mentioned here that didn’t make the playoffs, and while both had good arguments as bubble teams, the seeding committee went in different directions.

A quick note going forward: these will be our last rankings for a while. Like we did for baseball and softball in the spring, we’ll be putting our rankings on pause until the postseason is completed. We’ll see where things stand then.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.