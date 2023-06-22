Pure dominance.

There’s really no other way to describe Lila Partridge’s season in the circle as the ace of a Casa Grande team that made history.

She was the catalyst for a 4-0 win over Napa that increased the Gauchos’ win streak at the time to six, allowing only two hits and striking out nine in the complete-game shutout. Further down the road, she threw a six-hit, nine-strikeout complete game in the North Coast Section championship game, which the Gauchos won 5-1.

Safe to say she delivered time after time.

Due to her dominance this season on the area’s best softball team, Partridge is the 2023 Press Democrat softball pitcher of the year.

Only a sophomore, Partridge won a whopping 14 games, four of those being shutouts. She accumulated 106 strikeouts in 93⅔ innings pitched and ended the year with an ERA of 1.64.

And her opponent’s batting average was a low .218.

Partridge did throw a no-hitter this year, which came in a 20-0 win over Justin-Siena. She struck out a season-high 14 batters in the outing. She almost had two more: the Napa win mentioned above, and a 10-0 win over Ukiah in five innings. In both those games, she allowed just two hits.

