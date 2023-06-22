Casa Grande experienced arguably the best season from a softball team in school history this spring and Jamie McGaughey was a huge reason why.

A force in the middle of the Gauchos’ lineup, the senior infielder posed a daunting challenge for any opposing pitcher. She ranked second in the North Coast Section in home runs (11) and fifth in RBIs (39) along with batting well over .400 and boosting eye-popping slashing numbers.

With McGaughey leading the way in the lineup and as a team captain, the Gauchos went 25-5 overall, won the Vine Valley Athletic League for the first time and won their first NCS title in over 20 years.

The VVAL Most Valuable Player and soon-to-be star at the University of Hawaii is the Press Democrat’s Softball Player of the Year for the 2023 season.

“I said that winning NCS was the cherry on top, but I could say this is, too, especially because I feel like my team worked super hard to get to where we are,” McGaughey SAID about the recognition. “To get an award for this, I’m incredibly grateful for that and happy it’s how I ended my senior year.”

McGaughey had 12 multi-hit games with a few major highlights. She hit two home runs in her first game of the year, a 9-1 win over Rancho Cotate; had a go-ahead two-run double in a 3-for-4 day at the plate that also featured a home run in a 5-3 win over Petaluma; hit a home run and had four RBIs in a 13-3 win over Vintage; and had nine RBIs with a grand slam and a double in a 10-3 win over American Canyon.

McGaughey’s playing career will continue next year at the University of Hawaii, an NCAA Division I program. She’ll be playing travel ball this summer before heading to the islands.

“I’m definitely very excited and super happy I even got the opportunity,” she said of her college future. “Let’s just see what comes of it.”

