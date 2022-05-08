Press Democrat prep softball rankings: Despite upsets, little movement as parity on full display

The sixth week of top-10 rankings for Sonoma County high school softball teams:

1. Rancho Cotate (15-5)

Last week: No. 1, lost to then-No. 9 West County 2-1, beat Montgomery 10, lost to No. 3 Windsor 9-6. Clinched the NBL-Oak title outright at 11-4.

Next up: vs. No. 4 Maria Carrillo, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

2. Petaluma (12-7)

Last week: No. 2, lost 13-9 to Rodriguez-Fairfield, beat Sonoma Valley 11-9, Napa 8-3 and Justin-Siena 13-0.

Next up: at Vintage, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

3. Windsor (16-8)

Last week: No. 3, split with No. 4 Maria Carrillo, won 6-5 and lost 11-1. Beat No. 1 Rancho Cotate 9-6.

Next up: at No. 6 Cardinal Newman, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

4. Maria Carrillo (12-9)

Last week: No. 4, split with No. 3 Windsor, lost 6-5 and won 11-1. Lost to No. 6 Cardinal Newman 7-6.

Next up: vs. No. 1 Rancho Cotate, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

5. Casa Grande (9-9)

Last week: No. 5, beat Napa 11-6, lost to Vintage 5-0.

Next up: at Napa, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

6. Cardinal Newman (12-12)

Last week: No. 6, lost to Montgomery 11-2, beat then-No. 9 West County 3-2 and No. 4 Maria Carrillo 7-6.

Next up: vs. No. 3 Windsor, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

7. St. Vincent (18-6)

Last week: No. 7, beat Healdsburg 5-2, then-No. 8 Ukiah 8-0 and Elsie Allen 17-0. Finished atop the NBL-Redwood at 14-1.

Next up: vs. Santa Rosa, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

8. West County (8-16)

Last week: No. 9, beat No. 1 Rancho Cotate 2-1, lost to No. 6 Cardinal Newman 3-2 and Montgomery 6-0.

Next up: TBD

No. 9 Ukiah (15-7)

Last week: No. 8, beat Elsie Allen 22-0, lost to No. 7 St. Vincent 8-0, beat Healdsburg 10-0.

Next up: vs. Piner, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

No. 10 Cloverdale (10-8)

Last week: No. 10, lost to Fort Bragg 10-3 and Clear Lake 15-1.

Next up: at Fort Bragg, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

On the bubble

Montgomery (6-14)

Sonoma Valley (6-12)

Piner (11-10)

Local softball teams continue to be incredibly difficult to rank.

Rancho Cotate lost to West County and Windsor, its first two-loss week this season. Windsor then lost by 10 to Maria Carrillo, which lost to the Jaguars and Cardinal Newman earlier in the week. Cardinal Newman also lost to unranked Montgomery 11-2.

How’s that for parity?

Taking all that into consideration, there isn’t much movement this week, but quite a bit of shifting around could be in store next week after the NBL tournament.

