Press Democrat season-ending baseball rankings: Cardinal Newman, Ukiah finish on top

1. Cardinal Newman (24-6)

Previous rank: 1

Since last rankings: Won the North Coast Section Division 3 title, beat Miramonte 2-1, Las Lomas 10-0, Campolindo 10-0 and San Marin 8-2 before losing to state No. 1 Saint Francis 11-1 in the first round of the NorCal Division 1 playoffs.

2. Ukiah (20-10)

Previous rank: 7

Since last rankings: Won the NCS Division 2 title as the No. 9 seed, beat Vintage 1-0, Marin Catholic 1-0, Casa Grande 5-4 and Petaluma 13-1 before losing to Granite Bay 1-0 in the first round of the NorCal Division 2 playoffs.

3. Petaluma (21-10)

Previous rank: 3

Since last rankings: Finished as runner-up in the NCS Division 2 playoffs, beat De Anza 10-2, Tam 8-1, Redwood 5-2 before losing to Ukiah 13-1 in the section title game and Alpha Charter 2-1 in the first round of the NorCal Division 3 playoffs.

4. Casa Grande (19-9)

Previous rank: 4

Since last rankings: Finished in the semifinals of the NCS Division 2 playoffs. Beat Livermore 9-4 and Northgate 4-3 before losing to Ukiah 5-4.

5. Windsor (19-7)

Previous rank: 2

Since last rankings: Lost to El Cerrito in the first round of the NCS Division 2 playoffs.

6. West County (21-6)

Previous rank: 5

Since last rankings: Beat Alhambra 7-6 before losing to Albany 5-3 in the quarterfinals of the NCS Division 3 playoffs.

7. Maria Carrillo (11-15-1)

Previous rank: 6

Since last rankings: Lost to Redwood 2-1 in the first round of the NCS Division 2 playoffs.

8. Rancho Cotate (10-14)

Previous rank: 8

Since last rankings: Lost to Tam 2-1 in the first round of the NCS Division 2 playoffs.

9. Healdsburg (17-11)

Previous rank: 9

Since last rankings: Beat Middletown 3-1 before losing to Justin-Siena 7-0 in the quarterfinals of the NCS Division 4 playoffs.

10. Sonoma Valley (10-15)

Previous rank: 10

Since last rankings: Lost to Bishop O’Dowd 8-3 in the first round of the NCS Division 3 playoffs.

After being selected to the elite Division 1 bracket for NorCals on the heels of capturing their first section title in program history, Cardinal Newman caps its historic season with the top spot in our end-of-season rankings.

Additionally, CalHi Sports ranked the Cardinals as the No. 20 team in the state ahead of their NorCal opener at Saint Francis, which is currently the No. 1 team in California.

What’s scary for local teams is that the Cardinals may just be getting started. They graduate only three players from this year’s team and return upward of 20 for next season.

What Ukiah did the postseason was nothing short of unbelievable. To win four road playoff games, three by one run — including one over the No. 1 overall seed in the bracket — is the stuff of legend. For ranking purposes, placing them at No. 2 was an easy choice, especially after beating the No. 3 and No. 4 teams en route to their first section title in program history. And while they were 0-3 against Cardinal Newman this season, two of those games were one-run losses.

CalHi Sports ranked the Wildcats as the No. 8 Division 3 team in the entire state.

The baseball talent in Petaluma was once again on full display as both Petaluma and Casa Grande made deep playoff runs after highly successful regular seasons. The Trojans get the edge over their crosstown rivals thanks to two head-to-head wins and for advancing deeper into the playoffs.

Windsor also had an amazing season but couldn’t keep the magic going in the postseason. The Jaguars also boast some talented returns and should be back in the mix next year. They round out our end-of-year top five.

