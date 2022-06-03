Press Democrat season-ending softball rankings: Rancho Cotate, Petaluma finish as top teams

1. Rancho Cotate (18-7)

Previous ranking: 1

Since last ranking: Beat Alameda 5-4 and lost to American Canyon 11-6 in the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs.

2. Petaluma (12-10)

Previous ranking: 2

Since last ranking: Lost to Alhambra 8-2 in the first round of the NCS Division 2 playoffs.

3. Casa Grande (11-10)

Previous ranking: 3

Since last ranking: Beat Windsor 8-7 and lost to top-seeded Livermore 4-0 in the NCS Division 2 playoffs.

4. Maria Carrillo (14-11)

Previous ranking: 6

Since last ranking: Advanced to the semifinals of the NCS Division 3 playoffs. Beat Piner 12-2 and Albany 10-3 before losing to top-seeded Eureka 5-0.

5. Cardinal Newman (15-14)

Previous ranking: 4

Since last ranking: Advanced to the semifinals of the NCS Division 4 playoffs. Beat Lick-Wilmerding 17-0 and Piedmont 9-0 before losing to top-seeded McKinleyville 2-1.

6. Windsor (16-10)

Previous ranking: 5

Since last ranking: Lost to Casa Grande 8-7 in the first round of the NCS Division 2 playoffs.

7. St. Vincent (21-7)

Previous ranking: 7

Since last ranking: Beat Hercules 11-0 and lost to Fort Bragg 3-2 in the NCS Division 4 playoffs.

8. West County (8-17)

Previous ranking: 8

Since last ranking: Lost to Kennedy 8-5 in the first round of the NCS Division 3 playoffs.

No. 9 Ukiah (16-9)

Previous ranking: 9

Since last ranking: Lost to top-seeded Livermore 11-0 in the first round of the NCS Division 2 playoffs.

No. 10 Cloverdale (12-9)

Previous ranking: 10

Since last ranking: Lost to Fortuna 5-1 in the first round of the NCS Division 4 playoffs.

Local softball teams did not get any easier to rank after the NCS playoffs.

Outside of clear-cut No. 1 Rancho Cotate, spots No. 2-5 could have been rearranged in any order.

While Petaluma had a first-round exit, it stays at No. 2 because of head-to-head wins over Cardinal Newman (12-3), Windsor (14-5) and two over Casa Grande (9-5, 8-7). Casa Grande’s strength of schedule (close losses to Marin Catholic, 2-0, Petaluma, 8-7, Benicia, 5-2, and American Canyon, 3-1) indicates that it might be better than its near-.500 record would let on. The Gauchos also have wins over Cardinal Newman (9-6) and Windsor (8-7).

The most difficult choices were for spots No. 4 and No. 5.

Cardinal Newman had a great postseason run, advancing to the semifinals of the NCS Division 4 playoffs and coming three outs away from upsetting top-seeded McKinleyville. While normally a stretch like that would mean a jump in the rankings, the Cardinals actually fall a spot due to Maria Carrillo moving up.

The Pumas advanced to the semis of the NCS Division 3 playoffs, but what really gives them the advantage over the Cardinals is two head-to-head wins (3-2 and 10-0). While the Cardinals did beat the Pumas 7-6 in their final meeting, those other two results, coupled with the Pumas’ equally deep playoff run, mean Maria Carrillo ends the year as our No. 4 team.

