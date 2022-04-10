Press Democrat softball rankings: Cardinal Newman, Sonoma Valley move up; Rancho Cotate stays at No. 1

1. Rancho Cotate (8-3)

Last week: No. 1, beat then-No. 7 Montgomery 13-3, lost to then-No. 6 Cardinal Newman 6-5. Has a one-game lead atop the NBL-Oak standings.

Next up: at No. 7 Maria Carrillo, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

2. Casa Grande (6-5)

Last week: No. 3, beat Justin-Siena 21-1, lost to Vintage 6-0.

Next up: vs. Napa, Thursday, 4 p.m.

3. Petaluma (6-4)

Last week: No. 2, lost to American Canyon 5-2 and 14-11 to then-unranked Sonoma Valley.

Next up: at Justin-Siena, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

4. Cardinal Newman (7-9)

Last week: No. 6, lost to No. 5 Windsor 14-3 and beat No. 1 Rancho Cotate 6-5. Second win over Rancho this season.

Next up: at No. 10 West County, Thursday, 4 p.m.

5. Windsor (10-5)

Last week: No. 5, beat then-No. 6 Cardinal Newman 14-3, then-No. 9 West County 9-1 and Napa 17-9.

Next up: vs. No. 6 Montgomery, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

6. Montgomery (4-7)

Last week: No. 7, lost to No. 1 Rancho Cotate 13-3, beat then-No. 4 Maria Carrillo 9-4.

Next up: at No. 5 Windsor, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

7. Maria Carrillo (8-5)

Last week: No. 4, beat then-No. 9 West County 4-2, lost to then-No. 7 Montgomery 9-4.

Next up: vs. No. 1 Rancho Cotate, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

8. St. Vincent (10-5)

Last week: No. 8, beat Santa Rosa 6-3 and then-No. 10 Piner 9-1. Has won six straight and has a game-and-a-half lead at 6-0 atop the NBL-Redwood.

Next up: at Healdsburg, Tuesday, 5 p.m.

No. 9 Sonoma Valley (4-7)

Last week: Unranked, beat then-No. 2 Petaluma 14-11 in eight innings.

Next up: vs. Napa, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

10. West County (6-9)

Last week: No. 9, lost to then-No. 4 Maria Carrillo 4-2 and No. 5 Windsor 9-1. Have lost six straight.

Next up: vs. No. 4 Cardinal Newman, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

On the bubble

Cloverdale (7-3)

Piner (7-6)

The parity among local teams was on full display this week. On Thursday, last week’s top four all lost, including Rancho Cotate falling for the second time this year to Cardinal Newman. While Petaluma has a better record than Casa Grande and a head-to-head win, the Trojans’ loss to previously unranked Sonoma Valley will cost them a spot.

Maria Carrillo slipped the furthest, but that’s primarily because of its loss to Montgomery and Windsor’s 3-0 week, which featured an 11-run win over Cardinal Newman. The Vikings have played a brutally tough schedule and are probably better than their record indicates based on some of their close losses.

Sonoma Valley’s win over Petaluma move them into the top 10 for the first time this season.

