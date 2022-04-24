Press Democrat softball rankings: Lots of movement with big matchups next week

1. Rancho Cotate (11-3)

Last week: No. 1, beat then-No. 5 Windsor 8-0 and then-No. 10 West County 5-4. Top team in the North Bay League-Oak.

Next up: vs. No. 5 Cardinal Newman, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

2. Petaluma (8-4)

Last week: No. 3, beat then-No. 9 Sonoma Valley 18-8

Next up: vs. No. 3 Casa Grande, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

3. Casa Grande (7-7)

Last week: No. 2, beat then-No. 9 Sonoma Valley 13-2, lost to American Canyon 3-1.

Next up: at No. 2 Petaluma, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

4. Maria Carrillo (9-6)

Last week: No. 7, beat then-No. 4 Cardinal Newman 10-0.

Next up: vs. No. 9 Montgomery, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

5. Cardinal Newman (10-10)

Last week: No. 4, lost to then-7 Maria Carrillo 10-0, beat then-No. 5 Windsor 7-5.

Next up: at No. 1 Rancho Cotate, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

6. Windsor (11-7)

Last week: No. 5, lost to No. 1 Rancho Cotate 8-0 and to then-No. 4 Cardinal Newman 7-5.

Next up: vs. No. 8 West County, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

7. St. Vincent (12-5)

Last week: No. 8, beat Elsie Allen 12-0 and Santa Rosa 17-1.

Next up: at Ukiah, Monday, 4 p.m.

8. West County (7-10)

Last week: No. 10, beat then-No. 6 Montgomery 2-0

Next up: at No. 6 Windsor, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

9. Montgomery (4-11)

Last week: No. 6, lost to then-No. 4 Cardinal Newman 6-5 and to then-No. 10 West County 2-0.

Next up: at No. 4 Maria Carrillo, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

No. 10 Cloverdale (9-4)

Last week: Unranked, beat Kelseyville 11-1.

Next up: vs. St. Helena, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

On the bubble

Ukiah (7-6)

Sonoma Valley (5-11)

Piner (8-7)

Despite another relatively quiet week, our top 10 features quite a bit of movement.

Two top-10 wins keep Rancho Cotate atop the rankings with a huge game against Cardinal Newman coming up this week. The Cardinals have handed the Cougars two one-run losses already this season. With just a two-game lead over the Cardinals in the league standings, the Cougars have plenty of motivation heading into that matchup.

Petaluma and Casa flip spots this week but could switch again next week. The Gauchos and Trojans are squaring off for the second time this season on Tuesday. Petaluma won the first meeting 9-5. That win currently gives them the advantage over their cross-town rivals.

Maria Carrillo jumps three spots after a blowout win over Cardinal Newman paired with Windsor’s 0-2 week. Spots No. 4-6 are incredibly difficult to judge. They’ll likely look much different next week.

West County also jumps a few spots, mainly due to its win over Montgomery paired with the Vikings’ recent struggles.

To round out the group, Cloverdale makes its first appearance in the top 10 this year.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.