Press Democrat softball rankings: Rain brings quiet week, no movement in top 10

The third week of top-10 rankings for Sonoma County high school softball teams:

1. Rancho Cotate (9-3)

Last week: No. 1; beat No. 7 Maria Carrillo 11-6. Was scheduled to play in Napa High’s tournament over the weekend, but event was rained out.

Next up: vs. No. 5 Windsor, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

2. Casa Grande (6-6)

Last week: No. 2; lost 5-2 to Benicia.

Next up: at No. 9 Sonoma Valley, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

3. Petaluma (7-4)

Last week: No. 3; beat Justin-Siena 15-3.

Next up: vs. No. 9 Sonoma Valley, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

4. Cardinal Newman (8-9)

Last week: No. 4; beat No. 10 West County 11-8, tied with Windsor for second in the North Bay League-Oak at 5-3.

Next up: vs. No. 7 Maria Carrillo, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

5. Windsor (11-5)

Last week: No. 5, beat No. 6 Montgomery 13-3; have won five straight.

Next up: at No. 1 Rancho Cotate, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

6. Montgomery (4-9)

Last week: No. 6; lost to No. 5 Windsor 13-3 and San Rafael 7-1.

Next up: at No. 10 West County, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

7. Maria Carrillo (8-6)

Last week: No. 7; lost to No. 1 Rancho Cotate 11-6.

Next up: at No. 4 Cardinal Newman, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

8. St. Vincent (10-5)

Last week: No. 8; did not play. Still first in the NBL-Redwood at 6-0.

Next up: vs. Elsie Allen, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

No. 9 Sonoma Valley (5-8)

Last week: No. 9; beat Napa 9-8, lost to Benicia 11-0.

Next up: vs. Justin-Siena, Monday, 4 p.m.

10. West County (6-10)

Last week: No. 10; lost to No. 4 Cardinal Newman 11-8.

Next up: vs. No. 6 Montgomery, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

On the bubble

Cloverdale (7-4)

Piner (7-7)

Ukiah (5-6)

The rain put a damper on the softball schedule this week with a majority of league games being called off on Thursday before the Napa High tournament, which had a field that included Rancho Cotate, Petaluma and Casa Grande, was also called off due to wet conditions.

With the lack of games for everyone, there’s no movement in our top 10 this week.

Next week features a few high-profile games. Windsor will face off with both Rancho Cotate and Cardinal Newman for supremacy in the NBL-Oak. And in the NBL-Redwood, first-place St. Vincent will look to beat second-place Ukiah for the second time this season.

All should be great games, weather permitting.

