Press Democrat softball rankings: Rancho Cotate digs in at No. 1; Windsor, Ukiah big risers

The fifth week of top-10 rankings for Sonoma County high school softball teams:

1. Rancho Cotate (14-3)

Last week: No. 1, beat then-No. 5 Cardinal Newman 9-4 and then-No. 4 Maria Carrillo 12-2 to clinch a share of fifth straight league title. Ended the week with an 8-4 win over No. 2 Petaluma.

Next up: at No. 9 West County, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

2. Petaluma (9-6)

Last week: No. 2, beat then-No. 3 Casa Grande 8-7, lost to American Canyon 11-4 and No. 1 Rancho Cotate 8-4.

Next up: at Rodriguez-Fairfield, Monday, 4 p.m.

3. Windsor (14-7)

Last week: No. 6, beat then-No. 8 West County 16-6, then-No. 9 Montgomery 6-1 and Archie Williams 11-0.

Next up: vs. No. 4 Maria Carrillo, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

4. Maria Carrillo (11-7)

Last week: No. 4, beat then-No. 9 Montgomery 14-4, lost to No. 1 Rancho Cotate 12-2 and beat then-No. 8 West County 7-4.

Next up: at No. 3 Windsor, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

5. Casa Grande (8-8)

Last week: No. 3, lost to No. 2 Petaluma 8-7, beat Justin-Siena 6-1.

Next up: vs. Napa, Monday, 4 p.m.

6. Cardinal Newman (10-11)

Last week: No. 5, lost to No. 1 Rancho Cotate 9-4.

Next up: vs. Montgomery, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

7. St. Vincent (15-6)

Last week: No. 7, lost to then-unranked Ukiah 6-5 in nine innings, beat Piner 12-4 and swept Healdsburg 15-0 and 15-0.

Next up: at Healdsburg, Monday, 4 p.m.

No. 8 Ukiah (13-6)

Last week: Unranked, beat No. 7 St. Vincent 6-5, Santa Rosa 14-7 and Piner 13-3. Has won eight in a row.

Next up: vs. Elsie Allen, Monday, 4 p.m.

9. West County (7-14)

Last week: No. 8, lost to then-No. 6 Windsor 16-6, San Rafael 6-1 and then-No. 4 Maria Carrillo 7-4.

Next up: vs. No. 1 Rancho Cotate, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

No. 10 Cloverdale (10-6)

Last week: No. 10, lost to St. Helena 6-0 and Lower Lake 12-0.

Next up: at Fort Bragg, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

On the bubble

Montgomery (4-13)

Sonoma Valley (6-12)

Piner (8-9)

A 3-0 week, capped by a win over No. 2 Petaluma, means Rancho Cotate keeps the top spot for the fifth consecutive week. The Cougars have proven to be the class of Sonoma County.

Despite a 1-1 week, Casa Grande slips two spots due to the recent success of Windsor and Maria Carrillo. Both the Jaguars and Pumas picked up two top-10 wins last week and have won three straight heading into the final week of the league season.

Windsor also leaps Maria Carrillo thanks mainly to an 11-2 win over the Pumas earlier this season. The two will meet twice next week in what are sure to be great battles.

Ukiah is the bigger riser this week, jumping into the top 10 for the first time this season. The Wildcats opened their 3-0 week with a win over league-leading St. Vincent. They’ve won eight in a row and sit a game behind the Mustangs in the NBL-Redwood. The two teams will meet for their final league matchup in a potential league-clinching game at St. Vincent on Tuesday.

