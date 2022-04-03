Press Democrat softball rankings: Rancho Cotate emerges as top team

Editor’s note: As part of our efforts to revamp and expand our prep sports coverage, The Press Democrat will be releasing weekly top-10 rankings for certain sports.

1.Rancho Cotate (7-2)

Last week: Beat No. 9 West County 10-0, No. 5 Windsor 10-0, James Logan-Union City 5-3, Pittsburg 6-3, Freedom-Oakley 5-3 and lost to Clayton Valley Charter 9-2.

Next up: vs. No. 7 Montgomery, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

2. Petaluma (6-2)

Last week: Beat Napa 8-6 and No. 3 Casa Grande 9-5. On a three-game winning streak, tied for first in Vine Valley Athletic League.

Next up: vs. American Canyon, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

3. Casa Grande (5-4)

Last week: Lost to American Canyon 15-5 and No. 2 Petaluma 9-5.

Next up: at Justin-Siena, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

4. Maria Carrillo (7-4)

Last week: Lost to No. 5 Windsor 11-2, beat No. 6 Cardinal Newman 3-2.

Next up: vs. No. 9 West County, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

5. Windsor (7-5)

Last week: Beat No. 4 Maria Carrillo 11-2, lost to No. 1 Rancho Cotate 10-0, beat Santa Rosa 20-4.

Next up: vs. No. 6 Cardinal Newman, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

6. Cardinal Newman (6-8)

Last week: Lost to No. 7 Montgomery 8-2, No. 4 Maria Carrillo 3-2 and Vacaville 5-1. Only team to beat No. 1 Rancho Cotate this season.

Next up: at No. 5 Windsor, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

7. Montgomery (3-6)

Last week: Beat No. 6 Cardinal Newman 8-2 and No. 9 West County 10-6. Lost to Redwood-Larkspur 8-0.

Next up: at No. 1 Rancho Cotate, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

8. St. Vincent (8-5)

Last week: Beat Ukiah 3-0, Elsie Allen 23-0 and Credo 11-4. On a four-game winning streak, atop standings in NBL-Redwood.

Next up: at Santa Rosa, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

9. West County (6-7)

Last week: Lost to No. 1 Rancho Cotate 10-0 and to No. 7 Montgomery 10-6.

Next up: at No. 4 Maria Carrillo, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

10. Piner (6-5)

Last week: Beat Elsie Allen 15-0 and Santa Rosa 2-1.

Next up: vs. Healdsburg, Tuesday, 4 p.m.

On the bubble

Cloverdale (6-2)

Rancho Cotate and Petaluma are the only sure things in our first rankings of the season. Outside of their 9-8, 10-inning loss to Cardinal Newman, the Cougars have beaten other county teams by at least six runs and have quality wins over Pittsburg, James Logan-Union City and Freedom-Oakley. The Cougars had their six-game winning streak snapped by Clayton Valley Charter in the championship game of the Antioch Rotary Invitational.

Petaluma is 4-0 against teams in the top 10 with an average margin of victory of seven runs.

Spots three through six could see the most movement over the next week as league play continues in the NBL-Oak and VVAL.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.