Press Democrat’s boys soccer player of the year: Sonoma Valley’s Griffin Brophy

The junior anchored a Dragons squad that went on a 10-game unbeaten run as part of their best season since 2017-18.|
KIENAN O'DOHERTY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

ALL-PRESS DEMOCRAT TEAMS

Boys soccer

First team:

GK: Angel Garcia, Sr., Sonoma Valley

Griffin Brophy, Jr., Sonoma Valley

Nathan Lubega, Jr., Cardinal Newman

Landon Ruggles, Sr., Maria Carrillo

Henry Drozdowicz, Sr., Vintage

Elliott Meechan, Sr., Analy

Adrian Vasquez, So., Ukiah

Nacio Gutierrez, So., Cardinal Newman

Hugo Rodriguez, Sr., Casa Grande

Hayden Holbrook, Sr., Casa Grande

Charles Kealey, Sr., Analy

Aiden Flanagan, Sr., Maria Carrillo

Jude Stone, Jr., Cardinal Newman

Second team:

GK: Alex Nieves, Sr., Ukiah

Mathieu Coutant, Sr., Analy

Cris Rivera, Jr., Sonoma Valley

Yahir Trejo, So., Windsor

Miguel Valenzuela, Jr., Roseland University Prep

Sammy Coopersmith, Sr., Casa Grande

Carson Sterling, Sr., Windsor

Rios Munoz, So., Ukiah

Edwin Vasquez, Sr., Healdsburg

Edgar Palomino, Sr., Elsie Allen

Luis Angel Guzman, Jr., Roseland University Prep

Izaac Castillo, Sr., Montgomery

Honorable mention

GK: Nathan Arendt, So., Maria Carrillo

GK: Devon Taylor, Fr., Cardinal Newman

Miles Bergum, Jr., Montgomery

Saul Cuellar, So., Cardinal Newman

Giovanni Dimauro, Jr., Cardinal Newman

Juan Diego Yauli, Sr., Windsor

Dominic Contreras, Sr., Sonoma Valley

Toby Bush, Sr., Analy

Diego Valencia, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Bryan Bautista, Jr., American Canyon

Jose Leyva Castro, Sr., Napa

Jose Ramirez, Jr., Vintage

Miguel Jimenez, Sr., Sonoma Valley

Gabriel Gonzalez-Perez, Sr., Piner

Nicolace Avalos, Jr., Elsie Allen

Esteban Paniagua, Sr., Roseland University Prep

Joshua Rodriguez , Sr., Santa Rosa

When it comes to the just-completed high school boys soccer season, one player stood above everyone else.

Sonoma Valley junior Griffin Brophy, perhaps the most dynamic player in the area, did it all for the Dragons.

He nearly equaled his goal total with his number of assists and earned the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Co-MVP honor. Brophy anchored a Dragons squad that went on a 10-game unbeaten run as part of their best season since 2017-18.

For those reasons, among others, Brophy is The Press Democrat’s 2023-24 boys soccer player of the year.

“I really appreciate the award; it means a lot to me,” Brophy said. “I definitely put a lot into this season, so it’s rewarding. The season was a roller coaster, and I feel like all of the hard work I put into this season paid off.”

And to say he went on a tear this season is an understatement.

After scoring only four goals while earning 14 assists last season, Brophy turned up the heat this year with a whopping 18 goals and 17 assists for a total of 53 points.

Appearing in every one of the Dragons’ 21 games, Brophy scored twice or more in five of those, including a hat trick (three goals scored) in a 5-1 win over Petaluma. He also hit a hat trick of assists twice, once against Rancho Cotate and once against Justin-Siena.

Yet while those might have been his best statistical performances, Brophy said one of his favorite games this season was a different contest - one where he took over in all aspects of the game. In fact, the midfielder also playing a position he normally doesn’t play.

“I think the No. 1 game for me was Ukiah,” he recalled. “I knew them as a high-ranked opponent early on in NCS, and we saw how they did against ranked opponents, and I was stoked ... we just came out knocking, and as an individual performance I felt really good that game and worked really hard - and I even played at fullback!”

Brophy had two goals and one assist as the Dragons shut out the Wildcats 4-0 in that contest.

Over the past two seasons, Brophy has been the face of a recharged Sonoma program that has inserted itself in the VVAL title picture. The Dragons scored the most goals in the league this year with 33 and earned ties against league champion Casa Grande and runner-up Vintage.

Looking ahead, Brophy said he likes the Dragons’ chances next season.

“Next year we have a good chunk of returners, so I have a lot of hope for our team,” Brophy said. “With some of our younger players coming in, I’m still super confident that we can win league next year and make a deeper playoff run.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @kodoherty22.

