Press Democrat’s boys soccer player of the year: Sonoma Valley’s Griffin Brophy

When it comes to the just-completed high school boys soccer season, one player stood above everyone else.

Sonoma Valley junior Griffin Brophy, perhaps the most dynamic player in the area, did it all for the Dragons.

He nearly equaled his goal total with his number of assists and earned the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Co-MVP honor. Brophy anchored a Dragons squad that went on a 10-game unbeaten run as part of their best season since 2017-18.

For those reasons, among others, Brophy is The Press Democrat’s 2023-24 boys soccer player of the year.

“I really appreciate the award; it means a lot to me,” Brophy said. “I definitely put a lot into this season, so it’s rewarding. The season was a roller coaster, and I feel like all of the hard work I put into this season paid off.”

And to say he went on a tear this season is an understatement.

After scoring only four goals while earning 14 assists last season, Brophy turned up the heat this year with a whopping 18 goals and 17 assists for a total of 53 points.

Appearing in every one of the Dragons’ 21 games, Brophy scored twice or more in five of those, including a hat trick (three goals scored) in a 5-1 win over Petaluma. He also hit a hat trick of assists twice, once against Rancho Cotate and once against Justin-Siena.

Yet while those might have been his best statistical performances, Brophy said one of his favorite games this season was a different contest - one where he took over in all aspects of the game. In fact, the midfielder also playing a position he normally doesn’t play.

“I think the No. 1 game for me was Ukiah,” he recalled. “I knew them as a high-ranked opponent early on in NCS, and we saw how they did against ranked opponents, and I was stoked ... we just came out knocking, and as an individual performance I felt really good that game and worked really hard - and I even played at fullback!”

Brophy had two goals and one assist as the Dragons shut out the Wildcats 4-0 in that contest.

Over the past two seasons, Brophy has been the face of a recharged Sonoma program that has inserted itself in the VVAL title picture. The Dragons scored the most goals in the league this year with 33 and earned ties against league champion Casa Grande and runner-up Vintage.

Looking ahead, Brophy said he likes the Dragons’ chances next season.

“Next year we have a good chunk of returners, so I have a lot of hope for our team,” Brophy said. “With some of our younger players coming in, I’m still super confident that we can win league next year and make a deeper playoff run.”

