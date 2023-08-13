It was announced months ago. But now it’s here.

The first-ever Golden Gate Open kicked off at Stanford University’s Taube Tennis Center on Saturday, bringing professional tennis back to the venue for the first time since 2017.

It’s also the first professional tennis tournament in the Bay Area since the Silicon Valley Classic moved to Washington D.C. a year ago.

This history-making event has one unique aspect in particular: it’s the first-ever combined men’s and women’s pro tournament in the area and the first 125-level event (the sport’s second-highest tier) to offer equal prize money for both men and women.

And if the level of play on Saturday is any indication, tennis fans are in for a fun week.

The first round of qualifying got things started, with the second round set to commence on Sunday before the main draws are set.

Former UCLA standout Gage Brymer put on a thriller of a performance against Nathan Ponwith, even after dropping the first set 1-6. Brymer recovered quickly and took the next two sets, 6-1, 6-1.

These players are nuts. And it’s only qualifying! pic.twitter.com/BxnmddmUKO — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) August 12, 2023

One interesting story on the women’s side is Stanford No. 1 Alexandra “Sasha” Yepifanova, who got the call Friday night that she would be playing on Saturday,

Yepifanova, who was named the Pac-12 singles player of the year after a more than successful season, won her opener with ease, beating Japan’s Makoto Ninomiya 6-2, 6-0 to move on to the second round of qualifying. She will play Valeria Savinykh.

Tournament Director Pablo Pires de Almeida, who has an extensive resume running tournaments across all levels, is thrilled to see the Golden Gate Open get off the ground.

Pires de Almeida says he only had eight weeks to promote the event.

“Honestly, I could cry,” Pires de Almeida admitted. “There’s been so many tears already just getting to this point, but just to see it and be here, it’s a beautiful thing. Hearing the crowd, and seeing the players play on these courts with the Golden Gate Open logo, it’s special.

The Golden Gate Open will run until August 19th, with the main draws beginning on Sunday, August 13th. Tickets are limited, but still on sale at goldengateopen.com. And while tickets are going fast, Pires de Almeida says that’s a good thing.

“It just proves that this location and this community really loves tennis,” Pires de Almeida said.

