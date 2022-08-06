Prune Packers headed to championship game for 2nd straight year

The Healdsburg Prune Packers are headed to the California Collegiate League tournament championship game for the second year in a row after defeating the Conejo Oaks 13-4 on Friday.

Healdsburg (38-10) will play on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. for the title. The Oaks and the Orange County Riptide will play earlier in an elimination game to determine the Prune Packers’ opponent.

After jumping out to an early 2-0 lead through two innings of play, Jake Holcroft hit a two-run home run in the top of the sixth to give the second-seeded Packers a 5-0 lead.

The top-seeded Oaks (23-15) would finally get on the board in the bottom of the sixth, but Brayden Runion scored on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh to regain a five-run lead.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Packers broke it open. After Runion hit a sacrifice fly, Kimble Schuessler launched a grand slam, and the lead was now 11 at 12-1.

Both Marv Guarin and Austin Ehrlicher had stellar outings on the mound, keeping the Oaks’ bats at bay. Guarin threw 4⅓ of one hit ball while Ehrlicher struck out eight in his 3⅓ innings of work. Caden Bugarske entered in the eighth inning and earned the win.

Joey Kramer had a monster game at the plate for the Packers, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Schuessler was 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored.