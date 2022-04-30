Quick Warriors-Grizzlies preview: Golden State to face young, confident group that goes beyond Ja Morant

SAN FRANCISCO — For all those concerning losing streaks symptomatic of costly injuries, the Warriors weren’t dominated by many teams this regular season.

They had losing regular-season records against three teams total, all Western Conference contenders: They went 1-3 against the Nuggets, who they eliminated from the playoffs in five games; and 1-3 against the Dallas Mavericks, who are still alive.

Last but not least, they went 1-3 against the Memphis Grizzlies, their next challenge in the second round of the playoffs. A team that’s proven to be a thorn in their side since Ja Morant stuck a dagger in the Warriors’ playoff hopes in the play-in game last season.

But of all the Warriors’ past and potential opponents, the Grizzlies could be the biggest obstacle in their title hopes yet. Why? In Memphis, the Warriors will be playing a younger version of themselves in some respects.

Like Golden State in the mid-2010s, Memphis is the young team with small-ball rotations that run opposing teams out of their shoes. Their most lethal attacks come in transition with athletic stars like Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. who can get by nearly any defender and stretch the floor. They may just shock the world, too.

After three brutal losses to Memphis this year, Golden State has been confronted with this reality. But they’ve maintained perspective. Klay Thompson rebuffed the idea that the Grizzlies were reminiscent of the young, early-dynasty Warriors who tore down the old guard while popularizing a new style of basketball that’s become normal today. Their title teams walked so the Grizzlies could run.

“Umm. They’re a good team,” Thompson said after a January loss in Memphis. “Their record reflects that. But I don’t know, man, our team is pretty unique. We’ve kind of — especially in those early championship years — kind of changed the way the game was played. Yeah, they’re a good team, a tough one in the West, a possible playoff matchup down the road. We need to not take them lightly.”

But now Steph Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green are in their 30s, facing younger foes doing their best Strength in Numbers impression. Who will get the edge? Here are a few things to watch.

Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks dancing on the Wolves logo pic.twitter.com/7jOD12vuaW — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 30, 2022

Who will guard Morant?

Draymond Green’s defense against Nikola Jokic was crucial in the Warriors’ first-round series. Against a smaller Memphis team, Green should move back into more of a free safety/anchor role that will be key in helping contain a lighting-quick, powerful guard like Morant who can get his way with ease inside the paint.

“He’s maybe the best rogue defender I’ve ever seen,” coach Steve Kerr said. “Sometimes it’s schemed, sometimes it’s not, but he has incredible instincts and feel. Draymond has the green light to do basically anything he wants out there. And that’s a powerful tool for us to have because he sees things and disrupts offensive actions and talks to other guys on our team and gets them going. He’s an incredible center fielder.”

Expect to see Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II primarily one-on-one against Morant. While Wiggins had some trouble guarding him in previous matchups, Payton II is one of the best on-ball defenders in the NBA and could be the perfect foil against Morant.

“Gary is important to us regardless of our opponent,” Kerr said. “He’s just such a dynamic defender and very unique scorer, just the way he scores around the rim, to be the pick-and-roll dive man. To also step out and shoot 3s like he did against Denver in the clinching game.”

Who starts for Golden State?

The Grizzlies are a hyper-athletic bunch, which could allow the Warriors to lean more heavily into their small-ball lineups. That may mean Kevon Looney and Nemanja Bjelica will see very limited time on the court.

It also could mean more starts for the new three-guard lineup: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole along with Andrew Wiggins and finally Draymond Green at center. With Payton proving to be enough of a threat on offense to keep defenses honest, look for the 29-year-old in his first playoffs to see an increased amount of playing time. The 6-foot-3 guard is built for this matchup.

Health permitting, Andre Iguodala could be used frequently in small-ball lineups as a point forward while Green sits, too.

When does the series begin?

The Grizzlies finished in the No. 2 seed, the Warriors the No. 3 seed, which means the series starts in Memphis on Sunday, May 1, for the first two games and moves to Chase Center in San Francisco for Games 3 and 4.

But these teams know that home-court advantage doesn’t guarantee much: The Grizzlies’ win to eliminate the Warriors from the play-in tournament last season was in San Francisco, and both teams won road playoff games in their opening series this season.

Here is the full schedule (home games in bold):

Game 1: Sunday, May 1 — 12:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 2: Tuesday, May 3 — 6:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Saturday, May 7 — 5:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: Monday, May 9 — 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 5: Wednesday, May 11 — Time TBD (TNT)*

Game 6: Friday, May 13 — Time TBD (ESPN)*

Game 7: Monday, May 16 — Time TBD (TNT)*

*if necessary