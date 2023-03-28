Race for the West: Warriors can’t capitalize on Mavs’ slide, Lakers’ loss in LeBron James’ return
There are many reasons why the Warriors’ stunning collapse against the Timberwolves on Sunday night stung.
But perhaps the biggest? It was a major opportunity to create separation in the West and avoid the play-in games.
Golden State currently sits in sixth place in the West at 39-37 with six games left in their regular season. Because of last night’s 99-96 loss to Minnesota, the Timberwolves are only half a game behind the Warriors, with a 38-37 record and one additional game left to play.
Sunday looked to be a day that set up perfectly for Golden State. The Dallas Mavericks lost in Charlotte to fall to 36-39 and crash into 11th place, even with both Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić playing. The Los Angeles Lakers got LeBron James back but dropped a home game to the Chicago Bulls, falling to 37-38 and a tie for ninth place with Oklahoma City.
Had the Warriors won on Sunday, they would currently be tied for fourth with the Suns (39-35), slotted into the fifth seed thanks to tiebreakers. Instead, they sit a half-game behind the Clippers (39-36) and teetering just ahead of the play-in.
More importantly, a Warriors win would have created two games of standings separation between them and the play-in games, plus officially clinched the tiebreaker over Minnesota.
Now, Warriors fans will need to keep scoreboard-watching to keep up with the play-in teams as they have the fewest games left to play of any team in the hunt.
Here’s a quick rundown of the West playoff contenders with two weeks left in the regular season:
No. 1: Denver Nuggets (50-24) — eight games remaining. Playoff spot clinched, cannot fall below the No. 3 seed. One game left against the Warriors.
No. 2: Memphis Grizzlies (47-27) — 3 GB, eight games remaining. Playoff spot clinched, cannot fall below the No. 4 seed.
No. 3: Sacramento Kings (45-29) — 5 GB, eight games remaining. Can officially clinch their playoff spot with a win vs. Minnesota on Monday. One game left against the Warriors.
No. 4: Phoenix Suns (39-35) — 11 GB, eight games remaining. Still have two games left vs. Denver. Kevin Durant is potentially returning tonight at Utah.
No. 5: Los Angeles Clippers (39-36) — 11.5 GB, seven games remaining. Still have two games remaining vs. Memphis. Finish regular season at Phoenix.
No. 6: Warriors (39-37) — 12 GB, six games remaining. Three of next four games at home. Finish with final two games on the road.
No. 7: Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37) — 12.5 GB, seven games remaining. Have won three games in a row to surge above .500. Play in Sacramento on Monday and in Phoenix on Wednesday.
No. 8: New Orleans Pelicans (37-37) — 13 GB, eight games remaining. Have won four games in a row and have the hardest remaining schedule of any team in the West. Playing a back-to-back in Portland on Monday before facing the Warriors on Tuesday.
No 9: Los Angeles Lakers (37-38) — 13.5 GB, seven games remaining. After losing to the Bulls in LA on Sunday, will travel to face Chicago again on Wednesday to kick off five-game road trip. Have second-easiest remaining schedule of West teams.
No. 10: Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) — 13.5 GB, seven games remaining. Have easiest remaining schedule of West teams, playing three non-playoff East teams this week. One game left against the Warriors.
No 11: Dallas Mavericks (36-39) — 14.5 GB, seven games remaining. Have lost four games in a row and seven of their last 10. Only one game remaining against a West contender. Currently on a five-game road trip because of the women’s Final Four in Dallas next weekend.
No. 12: Utah Jazz (35-39) — 15 GB, eight games remaining. Have lost three in a row and have third-hardest remaining schedule of any West team.
No. 13: Portland Trail Blazers (32-42) — 18 GB, eight games remaining. Have lost 8 of their last 10 games. Have one game remaining against the Warriors.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: