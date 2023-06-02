LAS VEGAS — Raiders coach Josh McDaniels painted a positive picture of the health status of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Thursday.

Garoppolo has yet to pass a physical because of a foot injury he suffered last season with the 49ers, which resulted in him signing a heavily team-protected contract that provides an out for the Raiders if he isn’t cleared to play.

Despite the condition of Garoppolo’s foot, which required surgery shortly after he signed a three-year contract with the Raiders and renders him unable to participate on the on-field portion of the Raiders’ organized team activities, McDaniels expressed confidence in Garoppolo’s availability for training camp and the season opener.

“I have no anxiety,” McDaniels said.

When asked why he wasn’t anxious about the recovery process of the foot injury, McDaniels said, “I have very good information that would tell me we’re going to be fine.”